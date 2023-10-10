Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,064 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release-DOCARE Officers Credited with Saving Struggling Snorkeler, Oct. 10, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Oct. 10, 2023

DOCARE OFFICERS CREDITED WITH SAVING WOMAN’S LIFE 

(HONOLULU) – A pair of DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers, on marine patrol, came to the aid of a visitor Sunday morning and are credited with saving her life.

Officer Lokene Fao was on a personal watercraft (PWC) at around 9:40 a.m. in the Three Tables area of Pūpūkea on O‘ahu’s shore when he noticed someone on the beach waving their arms to get his attention.

“I made contact with a man who did not speak English but had indicated to bystanders his daughter went missing while snorkeling. Using hand gestures, the father pointed toward rocks about 50 yards offshore,” Fao wrote in his incident report.

He was joined by DOCARE Officer Brandon Martin, also on a PWC, and the pair began a search pattern. After about 10 minutes Martin located the exhausted 20-year-old woman; a Chinese visitor. Officers say she was struggling to keep her head above  water. “She could barely swim and was pulled onto the rescue sled behind the PWC and taken to shore,” Fao added.

Good Samaritans on the beach came into the water and assisted the girl back to shore to reunite with her parents. She did not require any medical treatment.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “Our officers have a wide range of duties and responsibilities, including public safety. We’re happy our officers were in the area when this happened, as the outcome could have been tragic without their presence.”

# # #

 

Photograph attached: (Courtesy: DLNR)

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

You just read:

DLNR News Release-DOCARE Officers Credited with Saving Struggling Snorkeler, Oct. 10, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more