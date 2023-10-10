Wayne County Fire Investigation Results in Indictments, Arrests

WAYNE COUNTY – Two men have been charged following an investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Wayne County deputies, into a Waynesboro fire earlier this year.

On August 17th, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at 1260 Old Highway 64 East on July 20th. The investigation revealed that the owner of the property, Brian Keith Long, and other individuals were involved in setting the fire.

On September 22nd, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging these individuals with Arson and Conspiracy to Commit Arson. On September 26th, Brandon Pigg (DOB 05/26/1992) was served with a capias while being held in the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges. On September 27th, Brian Keith Long (DOB 09/09/1972) was taken into custody by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation remains open, and an additional arrest is expected.