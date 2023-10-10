Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,116 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford and Bipartisan Coalition of 13 Attorneys General Release Statement on the Attacks on Israel

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford has joined New York Attorney General Letitia James and 12 other attorneys general from Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia in releasing the following joint statement on the current situation in Israel and the attacks launched by Hamas:

“We are aghast and outraged at the wanton, calculated attacks on civilians going about their daily lives. The carnage, perpetrated by Hamas and its supporters, has directly led to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and horrific kidnappings. We grieve with our Israeli siblings, and with the loved ones of all those innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza because of this surprise attack. The targeting of civilians by Hamas as well as the thousands of rockets it has fired indiscriminately at civilian targets are acts that cannot be tolerated or rationalized. Violence and terror are not the ways to achieve a lasting and meaningful peace in this conflict. Only the rule of law, mutual respect and understanding can help all sides realize true security, freedom, justice, and peace.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Ford and Bipartisan Coalition of 13 Attorneys General Release Statement on the Attacks on Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more