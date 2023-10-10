Jorge Franz Honored with the Prestigious Global Connection Award at Houston Travel Fest

The Travel Industry attending the Houston Travel Fest Celebrated the Award Recipients Jorge Cadena, President of Houston Travel Fest, recognizes this year´s award recipient with the Global Connection Award The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner and the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco, witnessed as Jorge Franz, was presented with the Global Connection Award

• Franz brings over 20 years of experience to the Global Travel Industry • His Leadership has Turned the Houston Brand into a Global Icon

We recognize today Mr. Franz´s generosity towards building relationships among the travel industry, helping us connect with everyone was key to this endeavor.” — Jorge Cadena, Organizing Committee

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Houston becomes the host of the first ever travel trade show held here, the Opening Day of the Houston Travel Fest was full of joy as the travel industry celebrated this achievement. The Houston Travel Fest was inaugurated by the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner and the Mexico Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco.

Joining the Mayor and the Minister of Tourism were, Janis Burke, President and CEO of Houston Sports Authority, Jim Szczesniak, Director of Operations of Houston Airport System, Reginald Martin, Chairman of the Board of the Houston Hospitality Alliance, Erika Boyd, Executive Director of the Texas Travel Alliance, Dr. Laura Murillo, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Julie Charros, past-President of the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce The Woodlands Chapter, and Hector Tejada, President of CONCANACO Mexico as well as top executives from Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

More than 25 destinations and 100 exhibitors from Houston, other parts of Texas, Mexico and around the world, were present at this event in which more than 180 travel agents had over 2,100 business appointments in this market that connects to over 280 domestic and international destinations.

In a high-spirited ceremony during the Houston Travel Fest, Jorge Franz was celebrated as the esteemed recipient of this year's Spirit of Global Connection Award. The award, presented by Jorge Cadena, President of the Organizing Committee of the Houston Travel Fest, recognizes an individual's exceptional contributions to fostering global business relationships within the travel industry.

Jorge Franz's illustrious career has been marked by his unwavering dedication to promoting tourism for Houston on an international scale. Over the last 20 years, he has orchestrated numerous initiatives, partnerships, and programs that not only positioned Houston as a prime travel destination but also strengthened global connections and collaboration within the travel sector.

"Jorge Franz embodies the essence of the Spirit of Global Connection Award. His visionary leadership and relentless commitment have bridged countless gaps within the international travel community," stated Jorge Cadena during the award presentation. "It's an honor to recognize his tireless efforts, and he sets a gold standard for others in the industry."

This award stands as a testament to Mr. Franz's achievements in amplifying Houston's global tourism footprint and in fortifying relationships among the world's travel industry leaders. The vibrant audience at the fest, consisting of global exhibitors, travel enthusiasts, and industry professionals, celebrated his unparalleled contributions.

“We recognize today Mr. Franz´s generosity towards building relationships among the travel industry, we are indebted to him for partnering with us to put together this event; helping us connect with everyone was key to this endeavor”, added Jorge Cadena.

The authorities of Mexico and Houston, together with the special guests, toured the exhibition area where they visited exhibitors from over 20 states of Mexico, hotels, airlines, travel professionals from Houston and beyond.

More from the Houston Travel Fest:

The Houston Travel Fest´s first edition took place from September 29-October 1 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in a 100,000 square foot area. As Houston connects every day with over 250 domestic and international destinations, it is the perfect place to bring all the global travel industry together to network and increase business opportunities throughout the region and around the world. Houston is the 4th largest city in the US and holds one of the largest traveler markets in the country.

