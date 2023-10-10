Beach Express Support for Israel, South Jersey Jewish Community

Trenton – Senator Jim Beach, a member of the New Jersey Israel Commission, issued the following statement in support of Israel and the South Jersey Jewish Community:

“My heart breaks for Israel and for the Jewish community around the world. There are no words to describe the horrific reality of the last several days as Hamas has reigned terror down on the residents of Israel, indiscriminately killing innocent civilians and taking hundreds hostage. Israel has my fullest support as they take whatever steps they deem necessary to protect their citizens. I mourn alongside the South Jersey Jewish Community for all those lost, as we also pray for the safety of friends, family and the state of Israel.”