SBDSR126T rescues survival of sbds-/- zebrafish in a dose-dependent manner independently of Tp53

SBDSR126T rescued the sbds−/− zebrafish

We recently reported that sbds-null fish died between 15–21 dpf. We generated a zebrafish transgenic line expressing the zebrafish WT sbds under the zebrafish ubiquitin (ubi) promoter: Tg(ubi:sbds:pA), which drives constitutive transgene expression during all developmental stages and adult organs (Mosimann et al, 2011). This transgenic line in the sbds KO background was able to rescue their phenotype and was viable (Oyarbide et al, 2020). To determine if expression of SBDSR126T could prolong survival and modify aberrant development, we created a transgenic strain Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) and bred that against the null background (also denoted Tg(SBDSR126T) here). We detected full-length SBDS protein (Fig 1A and B). Unexpectedly, the transgenic line Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) in the background of the sbds KO can live for >18 mo (adulthood). We used cmlc2:EGFP as a transgenesis marker in the vector backbone, which drives cytoplasmic EGFP specifically in the heart and facilitates the screening for the presence of the transgene (Kwan et al, 2007).

Figure 1. Generation and characterization of the zebrafish transgenic strain expressing SBDSR126T. (A) Constructs to create the transgenic line expressing zebrafish sbds and human SBDSR126T were injected into fertilized eggs and, subsequently, strains were inbred. (B) Western blotting showed Sbds/SBDSR126T expression in zebrafish fins on 1-yr-old fish. (C) The number of transgene copies was determined in the zebrafish SBDSR126T line. (D) mRNA levels of human SBDS in 2 dpf larvae with one and two copies of the transgene Tg(SBDSR126T). (E) Immunoblot showing protein levels in fish with one and two copies of the transgene comparing with WT sbds. ubi-ubiquitin promoter, cmlc2 green heart marker to aid screening of transgenesis.

To determine the number of copies of the transgene inserted in the genome, we crossed two siblings with green hearts and selected four females with green hearts from the descendants. We then outcrossed them with non-green heart fish and counted the number of green heart fish versus non-green heart fish. Two females showed a 100% of the descendants with green heart, whereas the other two had ∼50% with green heart and 50% with non-green heart. We concluded that there was only one insertion of the transgene in the new transgenic line created (Fig 1C).

Next, we determined the human SBDSR126T mRNA levels in 2 dpf larvae with 2x and 1x copies of the transgene. We incrossed 2x Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA);sbds+/+ and collect larvae at 2 dpf. In parallel, we outcrossed 1x Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA);sbds+/+ with a sbds+/+ and screened fish for green heart and non-green heart at 2 dpf. Next, we calculated the expression of SBDS in these fish and we observed a significant decrease of approximately half of the levels in the 1x comparing with 2x copies. As expected, those without a green heart showed no expression of human SBDS (Fig 1D). We also determined the protein levels in adult fish fins and observed an increase in protein levels in the 2x comparing with the 1x copy of the transgene (Fig 1E).

We then studied the phenotype of the adult fish at 1 yr. We crossed a sbds+/− with a Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA);sbds+/− (Fig 2A). This cross generated siblings from the same clutch without green heart and with one copy of the transgene. Because the sbds−/− died between 10–21 dpf, we analyzed the other five phenotypes produced from this cross at 1 yr. We did not see differences in standard length (SL) or in the histologic sections including liver, pancreas, digestive tract or kidney (Fig 2B and C). Surprisingly, we observed a 7:1 male: female ratio in the Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) with the sbds-null background, and reduced fecundity. Flow cytometric profile of hematopoietic cells prepared from 1-yr-old kidney marrow of male siblings showed no difference in any of the blood cell populations (erythrocytes, lymphocytes, myeloid, and precursors) of the five different genotypes analyzed (Fig 2D).

Figure 2. Phenotype and biochemical analysis of adult zebrafish lines expressing the human SBDSR126T. (A) Zebrafish cross between sbds heterozygous and transgenic line. (B) Standard length in 1-yr-old fish. (C) H&E staining of internal organs of 1-yr-old male fish. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of whole kidney marrows showing the different blood cell types in the presence or absence of the transgene SBDSR126T, in the different zebrafish sbds backgrounds. (E) Polysome profile of the liver. (F) Western blotting demonstrated Eif6 accumulation in zebrafish sbds KO with the transgene. (G, H) Protein quantification (H) qRT-PCR analysis of liver, brain, and GI showing up-regulation of cdkn1a in all tissues. AUFS, absorbance units full scale.

Because 80S ribosome formation is affected in SDS patients and animal models including zebrafish (Finch et al, 2011; Tourlakis et al, 2012; Oyarbide et al, 2020), we performed polysome profiling on the livers of 1-yr-old male fish. Compared with what we had observed in the sbds-null fish, the expression of one transgenic copy of the SBDSR126T allele rescued the polysome profile to mostly normal (Fig 2E).

We previously reported that sbds−/− had a decrease in Rpl5 and Rpl11 protein levels and an accumulation of Eif6 protein levels (Oyarbide et al, 2020). We evaluated the levels of these proteins by Western blotting of fin lysates from the transgenic adult fish (1 yr-old). The ribosomal protein levels were similar to those found in WT siblings. However, Eif6 protein levels were significantly increased in the Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) sbds−/− (Fig 2F and G), as we previously reported in sbds-null larvae at 10 dpf (Oyarbide et al, 2020). We also analyzed the mRNA levels of tp53 and cdkn1a in liver, intestine, and brain; cdkn1a was markedly up-regulated in all three organs (Fig 2H).

Because we observed accumulation of Eif6 and activation of Tp53-pathway in the 1-yr-old transgenic fish, we evaluated these pathways at earlier stages of development. We crossed a sbds+/− with Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) sbds+/− (Fig 2A) and analyzed the larvae at 10 dpf. At this stage, the sbds−/− were alive and were included in the analysis. Western blotting showed a statistically significant increase in Eif6 protein in the sbds-null fish as previously observed and a nonsignificant increase in the transgenic line with the sbds-null background. Rpl5 and Rpl11 decreased only in sbds−/− in comparison with the WT siblings (Fig 3A and B). Sudan black staining showed a decrease in the number of neutrophils in sbds KO background fish, independently of the presence of SBDSR126T (Fig 3C).

Figure 3. Phenotype of 10 dpf larvae expressing the human SBDSR126T. (A) Western blot showed Eif6 without RPL5, and Rpl11 accumulation in the sbds KO fish, but there was no Eif6 accumulation in the SBDSR126T strain. (B) Protein quantification of Western blots as performed with NIH ImageJ. (C) After Sudan black staining, neutrophils were counted and found to be significant lower in the sbds KO background with or without the transgene. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of critical genes involved in ribosomal, metabolic, and tp53-associated pathways.

To understand how the SBDSR126T allele affected the zebrafish larval development, we performed qRT-PCR to determine changes in gene expression in ribosomes (rpl11 and rps19), metabolism (fasn, pparg, srebp1, and pfkmb), and the tp53 pathway (tp53, cdkn1a, mdm2, and puma) (Fig 3D). As expected, sbds was down-regulated in sbds−/− and Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) sbds−/−. Surprisingly, eif6 mRNA was up-regulated only in the Tg(ubi:SBDSR126T:pA) sbds−/−, whereas rpl11 and rpl5 transcripts were not changed. We did not observe changes in the metabolism markers tested. We did find Tp53 pathway activation in the sbds KO through the up-regulation of cdkn1a, mdm2, and puma. These markers were not affected in the transgenic line of neither sbds+/+ nor sbds−/− backgrounds (Fig 3D).