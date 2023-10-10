Mel Go Hard, Storms into the Spotlight with Three Electrifying Nominations at the Upcoming Boston Music Awards

Mel Go Hard Logo (blk)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourselves for the unstoppable force of nature that is Mel Go Hard, as she storms into the spotlight with three electrifying nominations at the upcoming Boston Music Awards. The categories capturing the essence of her blazing talent are "Producer of the Year," "R&B Artist of the Year," and "Video of the Year" for her scorching single, "Waterfall," featuring Amandi Music, Dutch Rebelle, and Exit Fame.

In the elemental journey of Mel Go Hard's musical mastery, she has become a tempest, weaving through the industry with the power of Wind, the passion of Fire, the fluidity of Water, and the grounding strength of Earth. Her latest creation, "Waterfall," is a testament to her ability to harness the elemental forces, erupting with the energy of a wildfire, with the flow of the rapids keeping up the momentum.

Mel Go Hard, an unstoppable whirlwind of talent, has set her sights on becoming the first female producer from Boston to clinch the crown of recognition. The recent gust of success includes two nominations from The New England Music Awards in the categories of "Producer of The Year" and "Hip-Hop Act of The Year." She stands among the elite few female artists securing the coveted "Producer of the Year" nomination and has been honored as the first producer ever asked to curate a segment for the award show.

Her debut LP, "After the Storm," was a meteorological event in the music scene, bursting onto the horizon in January of this year. "Waterfall" follows the storm, with an eruption of energy and a sizzling summer vibe. Mel has crafted a sonic storm rich with original production, establishing her unique sound. Mel's schedule remains fully charged until 2024, so she is undeniably a blazing star and a force of nature in the music scene. Join the whirlwind by casting your vote for Mel Go Hard as she heads to the Boston Music Awards. You can also find new episodes, dropping every Friday. Each episode offers a glimpse into Mel’s career, thoughts, and the elemental forces driving the music industry.

