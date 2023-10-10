Manchester Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

COFFEE COUNTY – A Coffee County man has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, into allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On September 25th, TBI Agents, along with the Office of the 14th Judicial District Attorney General, began an investigation of an account user who was sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the user of the account as Daniel Gregory.

On Monday, with the assistance of deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, agents arrested Daniel Odell Gregory (DOB 05/10/1975). He is charged with 11 counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.