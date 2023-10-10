Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,259 in the last 365 days.

CSS’ Annalysse Arthurton awarded the 2023 Wallace Family Bursary in Foreign Languages

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Miss Annalysse Arthurton of the Charlestown Secondary School is the recipient of the Wallace Family Bursary in Foreign Languages for 2023.

 

Ms. Arthurton registered the best performance over the previous school year. The Wallace Family Bursary recognizes outstanding achievement for students who demonstrate aptitude and passion for foreign languages.

 

Mrs. Hyacinth Wallace-Forbes, the mother of Mr. Eustace Theo Wallace -founder of the Wallace Family Bursary, made the presentation during a recent ceremony held during the school’s morning assembly.

 

The ceremony came as a result of a close working relationship between Ms. Angela Monzac, Chair of the Foreign Languages Department at CSS and Mr. Kevin Barrett, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, both former teachers of Mr. Wallace.

 

Mr. Wallace currently serves as the Chargé d’affaires ad interim with the rank of Minister-Counselor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada. He has a keen interest in cultivating investments and interest in foreign languages to ensure St. Kitts and Nevis is geo-strategically positioned to fully engage in multi-island partnerships with its francophone and Spanish speaking neighbours, and its brothers and sisters in francophone Africa. Mr. Wallace hopes that this small initiative blossoms into a wider recognition of the role of languages in sustainable development.

You just read:

CSS’ Annalysse Arthurton awarded the 2023 Wallace Family Bursary in Foreign Languages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more