Air Force Reserve concludes exercise in Indo-Pacific

Senior Airman Ashley Mayfield, 932nd Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, right, showcases applying an arm sling over a splint on Senior AIrman Ethan Martinez, 94th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management specialist, left, while Tech. Sgt. Corey Costa, 439th Maintenance Squadron Airframe/Powerplant/General specialist, observes during a training rodeo at the 22nd Air Force's Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 13. This training rodeo involved Security Forces and Medical Squadrons setting up stations for RITP23 members to visit and take part in lessons related to survival, combat and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

