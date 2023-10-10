WGIC Unveils New Brand Identity - Geospatial in Everything, Geospatial for Everyone

Intro: The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) embraces a transformative brand identity after five years of unwavering dedication to advancing the geospatial industry and enhancing its influence worldwide.

Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2023: The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is delighted to announce a significant milestone – the unveiling of a new, mature, and all-encompassing brand identity - on its journey as a global advocate for the geospatial industry.

WGIC's new logo and all-inclusive tagline - Geospatial in Everything, Geospatial for Everyone - stand as a testament to the omnipresence of geospatial technologies across diverse economic sectors. WGIC's new corporate identity, unveiled after five years of dedicated operations, is emblematic of its unwavering and expansive commitment to enhancing the geospatial industry's influence worldwide.

Bryn Fosburgh, President-WGIC and Senior Vice President-Trimble, conveyed his excitement over the rebranding, stating, "Geospatial information, processes, and technologies touch every aspect of our life, and it is much more complex than just a simple location or route. Today and in the future, geospatial information will fuel the metaverse and describe and operate the digital twins and several processes in industries such as land information, construction, utilities, agriculture, and climate change. WGIC's new logo, color palette, and tagline reflect all the elements that geospatial technology stands for and the organization's expansive vision for the industry's future."

Barbara Ryan, WGIC Executive Director, remarked, "The best branding tells a story, and I am excited about "the story" that the new WGIC branding portrays. Our tagline - Geospatial in Everything, Geospatial for Everyone - is reinforced by our new logo. Pay attention to each color and cube in the logo, and you will see that the atmosphere, land, oceans, forests, and built environment are all reflected and interconnected, just like the interconnected Earth upon which we live."

The rebranding introduces a thoughtfully chosen logo and color palette. Each color carries significant symbolism: blue for the atmosphere, green for the biosphere, aquamarine blue for the hydrosphere, brown for the geosphere, and grays for the human sphere and built environment. This meticulous selection underscores WGIC's holistic approach to the geospatial field, enriches the brand, and underscores the interconnectedness of geospatial information with every facet of human life.

The unveiling of WGIC's rebranding, close on the heels of the appointments of its president (Bryn Fosburgh) and executive director designate (Aaron Addison), signifies an exciting new phase in the organization's history, solidifying its position as a force to reckon with in the global geospatial ecosystem.

WGIC acknowledges ARS Studio for their support in evolving its new brand identity.

About World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is a global not-for-profit trade association of private sector companies in the geospatial ecosystem. WGIC collaborates with multilateral organizations, public agencies, and user-industry communities to demonstrate the value and benefits of geospatial technologies in the economy, society, and environment.

Through its policy, thematic research, and cross-cutting outreach programs, WGIC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and co-creation of business opportunities for the geospatial industry.

