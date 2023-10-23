All About Tree Care Service and Tree Leads Today Join Forces to Transform the Tree Care Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- All About Tree Care Service LLC, a dynamic tree care company based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, is making headlines for its remarkable growth and success, thanks to its partnership with the marketing company Tree Leads Today (TLT), one of the market leaders in their field delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.
With a passion for tree care and an unwavering commitment to serving the residents and businesses of Pinellas County, FL, owner Leumel Garcia, has witnessed a significant turning point in its business operations "I'm really happy and saw immediate results when I started working with TLT. I got 12 calls in one day and was impressed. We managed to close an astonishing 60% of those leads."
TLT's impact on the company's growth has been nothing short of phenomenal. Garcia reports: “We are a small and fairly young company but thanks to TLT, we were able to hire two part time employees now full-time to handle the new influx of work."
One of the key differentiators for TLT is its provision of exclusive leads, a feature that Garcia values greatly. He explains, "Out of all the lead generating companies I've worked with, TLT is at the top. Customers call directly, unlike other companies like Angi leads, where we have to compete with five other companies for the same job."
Garcia recognizes the importance of efficiency in his business. TLT's geo-targeting has proven to be a game-changer, allowing All About Tree Care Service LLC to streamline its operations and enhance efficiency. "Maintaining the zips is great; leads generally come from one area, so we can easily go from one lead to the next which saves us time; we can now focus on providing top-notch service to our clients," Garcia affirms.
In a final testimonial, Garcia had nothing but praise, "I'd give TLT 5 stars – they are good at what they do!" He also highlighted the company's readiness for a wide range of tree care tasks like Tree Removals & Assessments, Land & Lot Clearing, Hazardous Removals, Crane Services, Storm Damage Cleanup, and Emergency Services, boasting equipment such as stump grinders, dump trucks, lifts, and even a crane for heavy lifting to serve the community in Pinellas County.
“They whole team is very professional. The work was done in a timely manner, and they did a great job on the cleanup. We could barely tell anyone was here. Great job.” – Jason G.
“All About Tree Care did a fabulous job. On time. On budget. Learned so much. Would highly recommend.” – Genet M.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a leading marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a leading marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.
