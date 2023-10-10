DDOT Deploying Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to New Locations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the deployment of new automated traffic enforcement cameras to locations throughout the District where data analysis identified speeding as a safety issue.

Once Photo Enforced signs are installed in the direction of travel before the enforcement cameras, a 30-day educational phase will start for each camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction to violators with fines ranging from $100 to $500, depending on the vehicle’s speed.

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows:

Location Camera Type Deployment timeline

2200 Blk Branch Ave SE n/b Speed October 2023

2200 Blk Branch Ave SE s/b Speed October 2023

Unit Blk Riggs Rd NE sw/b Speed October 2023

Unit Blk Riggs Rd NE ne/b Speed October 2023

6000 Blk Georgia Ave NW n/b Speed October 2023

6000 Blk Georgia Ave NW s/b Speed October 2023

1300 Blk Missouri Ave NW e/b Speed October 2023

1800 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b Speed October 2023

3300 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b Speed October 2023

4800 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b Speed October 2023

5500 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b Speed October 2023

2300 Blk Alabama Ave SE sw/b Speed October 2023

2300 Blk Alabama Ave SE ne/b Speed October 2023

3900 Blk Benning Rd NE se/b Speed October 2023

5600 Blk East Capitol St w/b Speed October 2023

4800 Blk Benning Rd SE nw/b Speed October 2023

4800 Blk Benning Rd SE se/b Speed October 2023

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations please follow the link: ddot.dc.gov/publication/automated-traffic-enforcement-camera-locations.

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS), here: dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas.