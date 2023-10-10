Healey-Driscoll Administration Launches Federal Funds Partnership for Massachusetts Municipalities and Tribes  

Worcester — Today, at the 2023 Statewide Municipal Partnerships Conference, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll announced that the administration is launching a new Massachusetts Federal Funds Partnership for Municipalities and Tribes to assist with their efforts to apply for and win federal funding. The Partnership will convene monthly and is open to elected leaders and staff from all 357 cities, towns and federally recognized tribes in Massachusetts. In keeping with the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to aggressively compete for federal funding, the Partnership will provide targeted updates on relevant federal funding opportunities and resources for technical assistance and state matching funds.

“I said on day one of our administration that we were going to aggressively compete for federal dollars to support crucial projects that support economic development in Massachusetts communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our cities, towns and tribes have unique opportunities to apply for this funding, and through this new Federal Funds Partnership, we can help them to identify opportunities that they may be eligible for and provide them with the support they need to win.”

“As a former Mayor, I know how hard it can be to navigate the process for available funds,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This partnership will open lines of communication between the state, federal offices and municipalities on the ground. We want to make it easy for everyone to get the information they need and access the resources available to them so they can bring home federal dollars to their communities. I'm excited to kick off the first meeting later this month.”

The Partnership will be overseen by the Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey, who is charged with implementing a whole of government strategy to maximize the federal dollars coming to Massachusetts.

“Enabling local governments to secure federal funding for their communities is a critical part of our strategy to compete for every federal dollar available to Massachusetts,” said Director of Federal Funds & Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “We look forward to the opportunity to support municipalities and tribes, and ensure they our able to continue Massachusetts’ success in leveraging the historic investments made available by the Biden Administration in infrastructure, climate resiliency, workforce development, and more.”

These meetings will run in partnership with the Regional Planning Associations and the Massachusetts Municipal Association to ensure that municipalities and tribes know about recently announced grant programs, and are connected with the many resources that the RPAs, MMA and state agencies have to support their federal funding applications. The first monthly Partnership meeting will be held on October 25th and will be kicked off by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

