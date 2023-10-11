FOX News’ Bret Baier Features New Book ‘To Rescue the Constitution’ On B.J. McLeod’s NASCAR Cup Series Car At Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOX News Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent, Bret Baier is excited to announce a partnership with NASCAR Driver B.J. McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports, to feature his new book (IN STORES TODAY), ‘To Rescue The Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment’ on the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, October 15th. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency.
“I’m excited to team up with B.J. and Team Live Fast for my first time competing in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Having previously been active in the NASCAR Xfinity series, I sponsored a car around my last book release ‘To Rescue The Republic’ and it worked very well. I’m hoping the ‘To Rescue The Constitution’ car will be a winner for the new book and No. 78!”
In the book, Baier captures the dramatic moments when George Washington’s leadership brought the nation from the brink of collapse. Baier exposes an early America that is grittier and far more divided than it is often portrayed—one we can see reflected in today’s conflicts.
Baier is a five-time #1 New York Times bestselling author and serves as Fox News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor. To Rescue The Constitution is a blockbuster new biography of George Washington, centering on his return from retirement to lead the Constitutional Convention and secure the future of the United States.
Sunday’s race at Las Vegas will mark the first time that Live Fast Motorsports has partnered with Bret Baier, as the featured book themed car hits the track in one of the marquee races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
“We are excited to welcome Bret Baier into the NASCAR Cup Series through this partnership,” said Team Live Fast.
You can catch the To Rescue The Constitution No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro on track in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 2:30pm ET on NBC.
To Rescue The Constitution is on-sale now on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, BAM! Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, Kobo, Walmart, Target and wherever books are sold. Further information on the book signing tour dates can be found on www.bretbaier.com
TO RESCUE THE CONSTITUTION BOOK SIGNING TOUR DATES:
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday, October 14 at 5:30pm CT
Chicago Humanities Festival with Seminary Coop
VERO BEACH, FL
Sunday, October 15 at 3pm ET
Vero Beach Book Center
PALM BEACH, FL
Tuesday, October 17 at 1pm ET
Palm Beach Book Store
DALLAS, TX
Thursday, October 19 at 6:30pm CT
World Affairs Council of Dallas Fort Worth
DALLAS, TX
Friday, October 20 at 6:30pm CT
Interabang Books
YORBA LINDA, CA
Wednesday, October 25 at 7pm PT
Nixon Presidential Library
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Thursday, October 26 at 6pm PT
Reagan Presidential Library
ABOUT BRET BAIER
Bret Baier currently serves as Fox News’ Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent as well as executive editor of ‘Special Report with Bret Baier’, the top-rated cable news program in its timeslot and consistently one of the top five shows in cable news. Baier is the author of five New York Times bestsellers. www.bretbaier.com/books Instagram: @BretBaier X: @BretBaier
ABOUT LIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS
Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car team based in Mooresville, North Carolina, competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is co-owned by B. J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. The team is also led by Jessica McLeod, who serves as the CEO of Live Fast Motorsports. www.teamlivefast.com Instagram: @teamlivefast
ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY
The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR's demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures. www.magnifyde.com Instagram: @magnifydeagency
Matt Jennings
“I’m excited to team up with B.J. and Team Live Fast for my first time competing in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Having previously been active in the NASCAR Xfinity series, I sponsored a car around my last book release ‘To Rescue The Republic’ and it worked very well. I’m hoping the ‘To Rescue The Constitution’ car will be a winner for the new book and No. 78!”
In the book, Baier captures the dramatic moments when George Washington’s leadership brought the nation from the brink of collapse. Baier exposes an early America that is grittier and far more divided than it is often portrayed—one we can see reflected in today’s conflicts.
Baier is a five-time #1 New York Times bestselling author and serves as Fox News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor. To Rescue The Constitution is a blockbuster new biography of George Washington, centering on his return from retirement to lead the Constitutional Convention and secure the future of the United States.
Sunday’s race at Las Vegas will mark the first time that Live Fast Motorsports has partnered with Bret Baier, as the featured book themed car hits the track in one of the marquee races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
“We are excited to welcome Bret Baier into the NASCAR Cup Series through this partnership,” said Team Live Fast.
You can catch the To Rescue The Constitution No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro on track in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 2:30pm ET on NBC.
To Rescue The Constitution is on-sale now on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, BAM! Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, Kobo, Walmart, Target and wherever books are sold. Further information on the book signing tour dates can be found on www.bretbaier.com
TO RESCUE THE CONSTITUTION BOOK SIGNING TOUR DATES:
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday, October 14 at 5:30pm CT
Chicago Humanities Festival with Seminary Coop
VERO BEACH, FL
Sunday, October 15 at 3pm ET
Vero Beach Book Center
PALM BEACH, FL
Tuesday, October 17 at 1pm ET
Palm Beach Book Store
DALLAS, TX
Thursday, October 19 at 6:30pm CT
World Affairs Council of Dallas Fort Worth
DALLAS, TX
Friday, October 20 at 6:30pm CT
Interabang Books
YORBA LINDA, CA
Wednesday, October 25 at 7pm PT
Nixon Presidential Library
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Thursday, October 26 at 6pm PT
Reagan Presidential Library
ABOUT BRET BAIER
Bret Baier currently serves as Fox News’ Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent as well as executive editor of ‘Special Report with Bret Baier’, the top-rated cable news program in its timeslot and consistently one of the top five shows in cable news. Baier is the author of five New York Times bestsellers. www.bretbaier.com/books Instagram: @BretBaier X: @BretBaier
ABOUT LIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS
Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car team based in Mooresville, North Carolina, competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is co-owned by B. J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. The team is also led by Jessica McLeod, who serves as the CEO of Live Fast Motorsports. www.teamlivefast.com Instagram: @teamlivefast
ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY
The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR's demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures. www.magnifyde.com Instagram: @magnifydeagency
Matt Jennings
The Magnifyde Agency
+1 925-487-5563
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram