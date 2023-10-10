Forex-Malaysia becomes FxScouts Malaysia as the integration of regional sites under the global FxScouts brand continues
The FxScouts.com brand grows again with the migration of forex-malaysia.my to fxscouts.com/my.
The global reputation of FxScouts as an unbiased and trader-focused company continues to grow, and our Malaysian clients will benefit from working with a recognised and reputable brand.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful rebranding of legacy sites in South Africa, India and Australia, Forex-Malaysia becomes the latest regional site to come under the wider FxScouts umbrella.
— Malin Cammack, CMO
From 11th October 2023, forex-malaysia.my will become fxscouts.com/my, with the Bahasa Melayu site moving from forex-malaysia.my/ms to fxscouts.com/ms.
Traders will find the change seamless, and aside from the branding and name change, the same team will be producing the same high-quality content for Forex traders of all experience levels.
Malin Cammack, CMO of the FxScouts network, said:
“Forex-malaysia.my was one of the earliest sites in our network, and we are very proud of our work in assisting traders in Malaysia to avoid scams, educate themselves and find good brokers. The global reputation of FxScouts as an unbiased and trader-focused company continues to grow, and our Malaysian clients will benefit from working with a recognised and reputable brand. FxScouts Malaysia will continue to bring its trademark integrity and transparency to the Malaysian Forex market.”
The integration of regional sites into the FxScouts network is almost complete, and traders in Brazil can expect tradeforex.br.com to follow in the coming months.
FxScouts’ Global Footprint
Founded in 2012, TradeForexSA was the first site in the FxScouts network of independent Forex broker review sites. It quickly built a reputation for journalistic integrity and honesty, and following this, Forex-Malaysia was founded in 2016. Both these sites were built to help traders get the best start to their trading careers.
Since its establishment 11 years ago, FXScouts is now available in 27 markets and 11 languages, and the rebranding of these websites is an important exercise in unifying the FxScouts brand.
About the FxScouts Group of Companies
Since 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers’ interest in Forex trading. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.
