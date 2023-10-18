Launch of an exciting new resource for midlife women: FixHormones.com

Dr. Michelle Sands launches Fix Hormones.com FIx Hormoness com is finally live

Naturopathic Physician and menopause educator launches a new free resource to help women navigate the perimenopause and menopause transition

Menopause is a life stage, no a life sentence” — Dr. Michelle Sands

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixHormones.com is an online destination for women to get answers about perimenopause, menopause, anti-aging, holistic health and more. The site features a hormone quiz, symptom decoder, free resources such as recipes guides, e-books and classes. While there, women can shop a variety of natural and holistic solutions to women's biggest hormone frustrations .

"There's so much information out there about hormone health and it can be overwhelming," said Dr. Michelle Sands, creator of FixHormones.com. "My goal is to provide women with a one-stop shop for everything they need to know about hormone health, aging gracefully, and living a healthy life. But even more important, I want to provide all women with safe, affordable, and accessible options for living life on their own terms. We can't avoid menopause, but we can avoid the symptoms and health risks that come with it."

Dr. Sands is a board-certified Naturopathic physician and renowned hormone expert. She is the author of "The Hormone Harmony, over 35" an international best-selling book about natural hormone health, and the co-founder of GLOW Natural Wellness, a global leader in women’s holistic health.

"As a woman enters perimenopause, she can experience a wide range of symptoms that can be very confusing and even scary," said Dr. Sands. "FixHormones.com is a place where she can get accurate information and find solutions that work."

“I was diagnosed with ovarian failure at a young age.” Dr. Sands remarks. This gave me the unique opportunity to experience the symptoms of menopause, and to see first-hand how poorly prepared our medical system is to deal with this demographic, and how confusing the menopause transition can be to navigate.”

Changing the Midlife Narrative

The goal of FixHormones.com is simple yet profound: to redefine how women experience the change. Rather than a period of uncertainty and discomfort leading to a slow decline, midlife is an opportunity for growth, rejuvenation, and empowerment. With accessible, evidence-based information and holistic solutions, women can embrace this life stage with open arms.

"FixHormones.com isn't just a website; it's a movement," says Dr. Sands, "We believe that every woman deserves to thrive during perimenopause and menopause, and we're here to provide the tools and resources to make that possible."

Join the Movement

As women embark on this journey of change, FixHormones.com invites them to join the movement. It's a movement towards better understanding, better health, and better living. It time to change the way we think about "the change". Together, women can reclaim their vitality and live life to the fullest at any age.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Dr. Michelle Sands

GLOW Natural Wellness

support@glownaturalwellness.com

855-928-4442

About GLOW Natural Wellness:

GLOW Natural Wellness is a leading name in women's health, dedicated to empowering women to live their best lives at every stage. With a focus on holistic well-being, GLOW Natural Wellness offers innovative solutions and resources to support women's health, from perimenopause to menopause and beyond.



"We want women to know they're not alone," said Dr. Sands "There are safe, affective and affordable solutions out there and we're here to help them find what works for them."