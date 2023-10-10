SCI Launches Cutting-Edge Driver App for Enhanced Customer Experience
SCI launches innovative mobile app for owner operators, allowing users to manage compliance, view payments, and access account info on the go.
SCI Mobile is just the start – we look forward to leveraging AI technology to provide an exceptional customer experience for brokers and owner operators.”GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCI, a leading third-party administrator and payment processor based in Glens Falls, NY, is excited to announce the launch of its new innovative mobile app designed specifically for their broker and carrier clients. As a forward-thinking company utilizing technology to serve customers better, SCI Mobile offers an unmatched user experience with features tailored to owner-operators on the go.
— Peter Fidopiastis, President
With SCI Mobile, users now can manage compliance, view pay details, and check account information directly from their smartphone or tablet, anytime and anywhere.
“We are invested in creating proprietary technology that brings value to our clients,” said Peter Fidopiastis, President of SCI. “SCI Mobile gives users the ability to upload the compliance documents they need and provides instant access to the payment information they want . This App is the backbone of SCI’s emerging AI platform that will make enrollment and payment processing painless.”
Key features of the app include:
Document Upload Capabilities: Users can quickly upload documents like drivers’ licenses, auto-registrations, vehicle inspections and more. This simplifies the verification process and eliminates bottlenecks in document collection.
Real-Time Notifications: Users are alerted by instant notifications when settlements are processed, paystubs are available, and documents will soon expire.
Account Status Monitoring: With a glance, users can check important account specifics like payment history, upcoming settlements, and available escrow balance. Vital financial data is visible in real-time.
Access to Paystubs and Tax forms: With a few taps, 1099s, weekly payment stub details can be viewed or downloaded. Critical tax documents are accessible anywhere.
SCI Mobile is now available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The app works on any Apple or Android smartphone or tablet for ultimate flexibility. “Mobility and real-time access to data are major advantages in transportation today,” said Ryan Wise, Chief Information Officer at SCI. “SCI Mobile uses the latest technology to deliver an unmatched experience that brings value to owner-operators.”
The launch of SCI Mobile shows the company’s commitment to leading the industry forward through innovation. As emerging technologies reshape the entire supply-chain, SCI is pioneering new ways to improve the lives of those that perform the delivery work.
“Our team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that streamline the administrative tasks and allow owner operators the business support they need,” said Fidopiastis. “SCI Mobile is just the start – we look forward to leveraging AI technology to provide an exceptional customer experience for brokers and owner operators.”
SCI clients are encouraged to download SCI Mobile today from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. For more on the app and how it benefits customers, visit www.sciadmin.com
About SCI:
SCI is a leading third-party administrator and payment processor based in Glens Falls, NY. SCI delivers unmatched value through industry-leading technology, scalable capacity, and personalized service. The launch of SCI Mobile represents the company’s next step in its relentless pursuit of innovation for the businesses that serve the final-mile market.
RYAN WISE
SCI
+1 518-746-4081
