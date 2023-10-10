Business Council for Peace Welcomes Three New Corporate Sponsors and Celebrates 20 Years of Impactful Job Creation
Three new corporate sponsors support Bpeace’s programs empowering entrepreneurs to create jobs, transform economies and elevate women business leaders.
Jobs are vital to women’s advancement and to elevating their peaceful influence on society. These sponsors share our mission to empower women and minority-owned businesses.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Council for Peace (Bpeace), an award-winning nonprofit working in crisis-affected communities to grow small and medium-size businesses, announces three new corporate sponsors that have pledged support for Bpeace’s programs empowering entrepreneurs to create jobs, transform economies and elevate women business leaders.
— Alexandra Salas, Bpeace CEO
Bpeace will recognize these generous sponsors at its 20th Anniversary fundraising event on October 20 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. The event serves as a tribute to two decades of dedicated volunteers, entrepreneurs, partners, donors and co-founders who have proven that creating jobs is a bridge to education, poverty reduction, improved health and ultimately less violence.
“Our new corporate sponsors will broaden the reach of our job creation initiatives and help us foster equitable economic opportunities, especially for the women entrepreneurs we work with in El Salvador, Guatemala and the USA," states Alexandra Salas, Bpeace CEO. “Jobs for women are vital to women’s advancement and to elevating their peaceful influence on society. These sponsors share our mission to empower women and minority-owned businesses, and exceed the expectations of what is achievable.”
The new corporate sponsors are:
Honorary Food Industry Chair
Kathleen King, founder, Tate’s Bake Shop
Kathleen King reinvented her brand after a disastrous business decision and rose to success beyond belief with Tate's Bake Shop. She has been a Bpeace volunteer since 2017 sharing her food industry knowledge in person with multiple entrepreneurs in Guatemala and mentoring participants in our Women Forward program.
“Bpeace’s mission to empower entrepreneurs really resonates with me. I’m delighted to support Bpeace’s programs and share the lessons from my journey as an entrepreneur so that others can learn from my mistakes and my successes!”
— Kathleen King, Founder, Tate's Bake Shop
Honorary Chair
Employees of ZS
ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. ZS is committed to delivering healthy, fair and sustainable outcomes by integrating ESG priorities into its work, operations and partnerships—including with nonprofit organizations like Bpeace. ZS employees have provided pro bono consulting services to Bpeace’s small to medium-size businesses to help create job opportunities.
“Volunteering with Bpeace is especially rewarding when we can help a business owner, many of them women, find the right path to growth. ZS employees are delighted to be able to support Bpeace’s programs as a sponsor and expand their reach.”
—Jordan Less, Manager, Strategy and Transformation at ZS and Bpeace Board Member
Honorary Sustainability Sponsor
CMI
CMI is a family-owned multinational company, with origins in Central America, that currently operates in 16 countries. Since 1920, CMI has been constantly increasing investment, generating job opportunities and promoting sustainable economic development across the Central American region. CMI has partnered with Bpeace on a program to strengthen and grow the businesses of the company’s Pradera Impulsa retail partners in Guatemalan shopping malls.
“The Pradera Impulsa initiative nurtures stability and resilience in communities that have long faced hardship. These entrepreneurs inject life into local economies, provide livelihoods and inspire others to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of lasting prosperity that transforms regions.”
—Luis Villela, Director, Shopping Centers, at Multiproyectos, CMI
Tickets for the Bpeace 20th Anniversary Celebration on October 20 in New York City at the Angel Orensanz Foundation are now available!
About the nonprofit Bpeace
The Business Council for Peace (Bpeace) is an award-winning nonprofit working in crisis-affected communities to grow small and medium-size businesses, create significant employment for all and expand the economic power of women.
Bpeace’s 200+ small businesses, of which 72% were women-owned or led, generated $50 million in incremental revenue in 2022, representing 10% growth compared to 2021. For reference, GDP grew 2.6% to 4% in El Salvador, Guatemala and the U.S. More than 870 new, quality jobs were created and 53,000 lives improved.
More jobs mean less violence.® bpeace.org
#Bpeace20
Bpeace 20th Anniversary Celebration Teaser