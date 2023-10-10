Remarks: U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome at the Inauguration of Government High School Adam Khan Panhwar

Jacobabad

October 10, 2023

On behalf of the government and people of the United States of America, I am delighted to join you to celebrate the inauguration of Government High School Adam Khan Panhwar.

As you just heard, this is the 100th school constructed with the support of USAID’s Sindh Basic Education Program. This program aims to improve access to quality public school education by constructing 106 state-of-the-art schools in ten districts of Sindh, including here in Jacobabad.

We know that children and schools were hit particularly hard by last year’s devastating floods. This is my fourth trip to Sindh since the floods last year. I want everyone to know that the United States is still here and is still working. We are committed to supporting your vision for progress and prosperity here.

This facility represents the work we are doing in partnership with Sindh not only to recover, but to rebuild back better. It is more than a schoolhouse. It is a flood-resilient safe haven for the community in times of need. It serves as a platform for parent and community engagement. And it comes with modern facilities like a computer and science lab, a library, and new classroom furniture.

By 2024, the 106 schools we are building like this one will provide quality education to more than 80,000 boys and girls. And all the schools that we built are based on this model.

Thank you to the headteacher, fellow teachers, and students for your warm welcome and hospitality. I want to also acknowledge the Sindh Education Minister and Department of School Education and Literacy for your partnership, leadership, and dedication to improving access to quality education.

To all who made this new facility possible, congratulations. I’m eager to hear about how you put this new facility to good use — for the benefit of the broader community.

Thank you very much.

###

