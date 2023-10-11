Vistatec Welcomes Localization Expert Alan Jung to the Team

We are pleased to announce that Alan Jung has joined the Vistatec global team.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an impressive tenure of over ten years in localization and an extensive 30 years in sales and account management, Alan's depth of knowledge and expertise is a significant addition to our organization.

Alan's journey in the localization industry has helped him to refine his skills and gain invaluable insights. He has always been intrigued by the technological advancements in localization and is eager to contribute to a team at the cutting edge of this domain.

One of the defining factors that attracted Alan to Vistatec was our organization's unwavering commitment to collaboration, ensuring the success of our clients. He firmly believes this collaborative ethos is the cornerstone of delivering exceptional service to our customers worldwide.

Unn Villius, CSO of Vistatec, remarked, "We are genuinely delighted to have Alan join our ranks. His passion for localization and vast experience will be instrumental as we continue our growth and service expansion journey."

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading localization and content solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.