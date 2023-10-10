Concussion Market Size, are, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Concussion Global Market Report 2023

The size of concussion market is expected to reach $8.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.68%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Concussion Market is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.68%, according to TBRC's Concussion Global Market Report 2023."

"The concussion market's expansion results from rising brain injury prevalence. North America is poised to dominate the concussion market share. Key players include Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Abbott, Medtronic, Viatris, Zydus Lifesciences, Integra LifeSciences, Nihon Kohden, Raumedic, Lupin, NeuroPace, Compumedics, NeuroLogica, Neural Analytics, NovaSignal, and Back Bay Life Science Advisors."

Concussion Market Segments

• By Assessment: Diagnosis, Treatment

• By Device: Imaging Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices, X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Monitoring Devices, Other Devices

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Medical Camps, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global concussion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that occurs when the brain experiences a sudden jolt or blow to the head or body, causing the brain to move rapidly back and forth within the skull. This medical condition can temporarily impair brain function and disrupt normal neurological processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Concussion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Concussion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Concussion Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

