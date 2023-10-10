Seoul, South Korea's Capital, Harnessing its Extensive Global Korean Network to Boost International Expansion for SMEs
29 Hi-Seoul Enterprises to Attend 2023 World Korean Business Convention from October 11th to 14th, boosting SMEs' global expansion and market competitivenessSEOUL, KOREA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seoul Metropolitan City, in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency, has selected 29 Hi-Seoul Brand Enterprises to participate in the 21st World Korean Business Convention. This event, scheduled from Wednesday, October 11th to Saturday, the 14th, will be hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County, California, USA.
During these four days, Hi-Seoul Enterprises will utilize the extensive global network of 300,000 Korean businesses to showcase innovative technologies, introduce new products, and explore potential investment opportunities. The World Korean Business Convention anticipates welcoming over 3,000 attendees from 50 countries, including 1,000 from Korea and 2,000 from abroad, with an estimated 30,000 on-site visitors.
Formerly recognized as Hansang, the World Korean Business Convention made its debut in South Korea back in 2002, attracting around 950 participants from 28 countries. Today, it celebrates its 20th anniversary as a pivotal platform that has propelled small to mid-sized Korean businesses into the global marketplace, while also fostering valuable interactions between domestic and overseas Korean enterprises. Over the course of two decades, it has been a driving force behind the success of Korean enterprises in the global arena, acting as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the domestic and international business community.
This milestone event has consistently played an indispensable role in fostering a global network among overseas Korean business leaders and providing crucial support to domestic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they pursue their international expansion goals.
Co-hosted by renowned organizations, including the Overseas Koreans Foundations (OKF), the Korean American Chamber of Commerce USA (KACCUSA), Overseas Koreans Economic Organizations (OKEO), and various international Korean economic bodies, the Convention underscores its pivotal role in connecting Korean businesses worldwide and facilitating their global endeavors.
The Seoul Metropolitan City is hosting the Seoul Business Promotion Pavilion at the World Korean Business Convention, bringing together accomplished international companies and investors. This initiative provides a chance for emerging small and medium-sized businesses in Seoul to venture into international markets, exploring the offerings of Hi-Seoul Enterprises in environmentally sustainable energy, biomedicine, educational platforms, and a range of other sectors.
Hi-Seoul Enterprises and local businesses will have scheduled one-on-one meetings during the convention. AT&T, the conference sponsor, will send three consultants from their Dallas headquarters to offer guidance on information and communication matters to Hi Seoul Enterprises.
Furthermore, numerous companies will join in a four-day series of investment attraction events, including the VC Investment Forum, startup competition, seminars, and technology consulting. The Seoul Metropolitan City is actively supporting Hi-Seoul Enterprises in their participation, technology showcasing, enhancement of competitiveness, and the creation of opportunities for expanding overseas.
In January 2023, Seoul Metropolitan City signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korean American Chamber of Commerce USA (KACCUSA), an organization with an active membership of 300,000 domestic and international Korean businesses, aimed at providing support for the overseas expansion initiatives of companies based in Seoul.
Tae-Kyun Kim, the Deputy Director of Economic Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, has emphasized the historic significance of this year's World Korean Business Convention, marking the first-ever overseas edition of the event. In his remarks, Mr. Kim highlighted the transformative potential of the convention, highlighting its crucial role in empowering Seoul's businesses for global expansion through the extensive network of international Korean business leaders.
Mr. Kim further reiterated the commitment of the Seoul Metropolitan Government to enhance the global competitiveness of Seoul's outstanding enterprises. He emphasized the city government's dedication to supporting these businesses in exploring new sales opportunities in international markets by leveraging their exceptional technological products.
This year's World Korean Business Convention stands as a pivotal moment in Seoul's economic landscape, promising to open doors for its enterprises to thrive on the global stage.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
About Seoul Metropolitan City
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Special Metropolitan City, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Hi-Seoul Enterprises
Hi-Seoul Enterprises represent the world's most dynamic and innovative companies situated in Seoul, acknowledged for their outstanding performance as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) certified by the city.
