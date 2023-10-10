Flood Watch Remains In Effect Through Wednesday Afternoon

Based on information from the National Weather Service – Guam, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota through Wednesday afternoon.
Residents are advised to continue to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are announced.
