America Mortgages and Abacus Wealth International Join Forces to Empower Clients with Wealth-Building Strategies
We look forward to a collaborative effort with AM, to fill in the gaps on holistic cross border financial planning for our clients, as we provide guidance on their global real estate investment plans.”SINGAPORE, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages (AM), leading U.S. mortgage broker for expats and foreign nationals living overseas, is excited to announce its partnership with Abacus Wealth International (AWI), a globally-recognized cross border wealth management firm. This collaboration aims to empower both their clients with comprehensive wealth-building strategies through real estate as part of their financial planning strategy.
— Joel Barretto, Abacus Wealth International
Abacus Wealth International has established itself as a trusted advisor, bridging wealth between the western and eastern hemispheres, thereby providing reliable cross border wealth management services to US expats and foreign nationals living abroad. Their expertise in investment strategies allows for the efficient management and allocation of global assets, aligning with the unique goals and risk profiles of AM clients.
According to Joel Barretto, Principal Cross Border Wealth Manager at AWI, “Cross border financial services is so complicated that very few professionals dare to venture in this space. We look forward to a collaborative effort with American Mortgages, to fill in the gaps on holistic cross border financial planning for our clients, as we provide guidance on their global real estate investment plans.”
Through this partnership, clients will gain invaluable insights into various aspects of wealth building, including:
Real Estate Investment: Understanding why purchasing property is a wise investment decision and what an ideal real estate portfolio should resemble.
Leveraging Other People's Money (OPM): Discover how the most successful individuals in the world manage and grow their wealth using OPM.
Asset Diversification: Learn the proper way to invest and diversify your portfolio across international borders, optimizing investment potential.
Cross Border Investment and Tax Savings: Tailored strategies for high-net-worth US expatriates living abroad, focusing on cross border investments and tax optimization.
Wealth Protection and Optimization: Explore strategies for safeguarding and enhancing wealth while minimizing risk.
In addition to this partnership, both AM and AWI will jointly host a webinar on October 12, 2023, at 4:00 PM SGT / 8:00 AM GMT. The webinar will delve into the intricacies of wealth-building through real estate and financial planning, offering attendees valuable insights and actionable strategies.
This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both America Mortgages and Abacus Wealth International, as they combine their expertise to provide a holistic approach to wealth creation and management.
For more information about the partnership and to register for the upcoming webinar, please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9216963147305/WN_t5XMvuzETzWs4WJ6QNSxSw
About America Mortgages
Founded in 2020, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with offices in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats.
100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM focus on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +65 8430-1541.
About Abacus Wealth International
Abacus Wealth International (AWI) was established to serve as a wealth management portal between the western and eastern hemisphere, thereby providing reliable cross border wealth management services across the globe. Our investment strategies allow for the efficient management and allocation of global assets across a myriad of equity, fixed and alternative investments consistent with the goals and risk profile of our clients.
Abacus Wealth International is a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) fiduciary with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the state of California, U.S.A. AWI currently manages assets for high-net-worth individuals and institutions primarily in the Asia Pacific region.
Robert Chadwick
America Mortgages
+65 8430 1541
robert.chadwick@americamortgages.com
