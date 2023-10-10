All Sports Television Network Premieres “Invincible”

Sports Dynasties and Legends are Featured in A New Docuseries

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (“ALL SPORTS”) announces its premiere of the docuseries Invincible. The series uncovers the strategies and mindset that led to periods of unrivaled dominance by teams and athletes worldwide. Invincible covers stories from iconic teams such as Real Madrid (2014-2018), Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, and New England Patriots during the Tom Brady era. Each episode showcases some of the most unforgettable periods of invincibility in the sports world.

“Invincible is another new offering that we have been able to acquire for our viewing audience,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. “I find this docuseries to be captivating because it does not focus on just one sport or one nation. Instead, it highlights the incredible feats of sports teams and athletes throughout the world. It is this type of programming that further illustrates that we feature sports, without borders.”

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network created for American broadcast television. It features sports and sports-related programming covering both traditional and non-traditional sporting events across the globe. The company strives to provide viewers with interesting and exciting programs to watch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and to provide the public with the opportunity to experience sporting events of which they were unaware.

