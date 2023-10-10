Pickleball Expo Fuels the Sport's Growth

It's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that’s happening in pickleball. The National Pickleball Expo provides all the answers under one roof.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, October 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Pickleball continues its unprecedented growth, there is always something new going on within the sport. There are now thousands of pickleball brands, tournaments, leagues, pro players, as well as new clubs and courts. There are now even pickleball collectible trading cards.“It’s much like technology, commented Adam Bricker, CEO of Pickleball Trading Cards . “It changes every day, and it’s nearly impossible to keep track of everything. It can be quite overwhelming,” continued Bricker.Enter the National Pickleball Expo , a division of the World Pickleball Group. Now in it’s third year, the expo is billed as the ‘Pickleball Event of the Year,’ and is the place to go if you want to know, try, and learn everything and anything about pickleball. Tryout equipment before buying, take lessons from a pro, watch a celebrity match, attend a pickleball fashion show, see what paddle works best for you, buy a pickleball gift for the holidays, learn about new rules, and even get free memberships from one of 38,000 courts now in the U.S, and so much more.The pickleball expo is the place where the top brands in pickleball get to showcase, promote and even sell their products. As a result, record crowds are expected to descend upon the Palm Beach Convention Center who has already made arrangements to have additional staff on hand for the event.Attendees can also expect giveaways and discounts on just about everything in the show, including pickleball equipment, apparel, holiday gifts, accessories, shoes, vacations, instruction, fitness, communities, clubs, court builders, pain management, and more. Multiple pickleball franchises will also be on hand for those looking to invest in the sport. Free instruction and tips from the pros will be available from a variety of locations in the expo. There’s even a full runway pickleball fashion show for both consumers and corporate buyers presented by Pickletini , a modern performance apparel brand. The fashion show runs twice daily as well as wheelchair matches and celebrity pickleball matches.Families and individuals who attend will range from the beginner, who will want to know everything they can about pickleball, to the intermediate and advanced/pro players, who can compete in the on-site tournament while browsing through the numerous exhibits throughout the show. There will be areas for instruction and demonstrations with special exhibits just for kids and families starting out.The National Pickleball Expo comes to the Palm Beach Convention Center on Saturday, December 9th & Sunday, December 10th, and comes in the middle of the busy holiday shopping season, and at a time when pickleball has quickly become the fastest growing sport in the world.