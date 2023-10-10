Submit Release
Silen Audio Provides a First Glimpse into 'Infinite Flow', A Unique Synthesizer Set for Imminent Launch

SILEN AUDIO ANNOUNCES INFINITE FLOW: A NEW ANALOG INSPIRED SYNTHESIZER

Silen Audio shows a sneak of the polyphonic synthesizer, "Infinite Flow”. This synth marries the warmth of vintage synthesizers with a gritty modern pulse.

These tones are the closest to hardware than any other soft synth. I think you ‘Cracked the Code’.”
— Khris Clymer

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silen Audio is on the verge of unveiling Infinite Flow, a polyphonic software synthesizer that promises to revolutionize music production and sound synthesis. With an official launch date set for Wednesday, October 11th, this synth emerges as a harmonious blend of vintage depth and contemporary grit, creating a sound profile that is both nostalgic and innovative.

Silen released a First Look video showcasing the layout and features.

New Payment Plan to Foster Accessibility in Music Technology
Understanding the economic barriers that many face in accessing top-tier music technology, Silen Audio has introduced a “Rent to Own” plan for Infinite Flow. At $9.99 per month, this approach not only makes the synthesizer accessible but also allows enthusiasts and professionals alike to eventually own the product outright.

Positive Early Reviews from Industry Professionals
Khris Clymer, a respected composer and sound designer, has already had the opportunity to experience Infinite Flow’s capabilities. Clymer notes, “These tones are the closest to hardware than any other soft synth. It seems like Silen Audio has ‘cracked the code’.”

Distinctive Features of Infinite Flow
Infinite Flow distinguishes itself with per-voice detuning, a feature that imparts a unique warmth and character to its sound, reminiscent of legendary classic polyphonic synthesizers. Its meticulously crafted design celebrates the quirks and idiosyncrasies found in vintage synthesizers while offering a tool that meets the demands of modern music production.

About Silen Audio
Dedicated to pushing boundaries in music production and interactive media, Silen Audio stands as a passionate pioneer in the industry. The launch of Infinite Flow is not just the release of a product; it’s an invitation for musicians across the globe to explore new sonic territories and express their artistry through sound.

Leah Sletzion
Silen Audio
email us here
Infinite Flow (First Look Overview)

