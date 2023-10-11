Narrativa Generative AI selected as one of the key AI startups for NYU’s Endless Frontier Labs mentorship program
Narrativa Generative AI is looking to expand its automation products for the pharmaceutical industry through NYU’s Endless Frontier Labs mentorship program
We're honored to participate in NYU's Endless Frontier Labs program to work alongside some of the top leaders and young minds in the business world.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the fastest growing generative AI (artificial intelligence) companies in the world, Narrativa has been selected to join the Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) 2023-2024 cohort alongside 77 other startups. Focused on bringing together AI, data analytics, insights and state-of-the-art technology, Narrativa helps transform regulatory documentation and reporting for clinical trials. Over 1,400 companies applied, including over 350 life science companies, with only 26 chosen in each of the three tracks: life sciences, deep-tech, and digital tech. During the next nine months, Narrativa’s executive leadership will partner with EFL mentors and NYU Stern MBA students to fine-tune its product development for the AI automation of clinical trial regulatory documentation, build solid relationships with the pharmaceutical industry leadership and investors, and attract new talent from NYU for its growing global team.
— Jennifer Bittinger, Narrativa President
Jennifer Bittinger, President of Narrativa, stated, “We are honored to be selected as one of the participants in the Endless Frontier Labs program and to work alongside some of the top leaders and young minds in the business world. This is a great opportunity to solidify our product knowledge, marketing strategies and investment relationships for our fast-growing company.”
A leading generative AI company in life sciences, Narrativa is strategically helping small, medium and large pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) to automate the clinical trial regulatory documentation process. The Narrativa Generative AI platform transforms data from clinical trials into knowledge, helping assist medical writers and programmers by automating patient narratives, TLFs (tables, listings, and figures), CSRs (clinical study reports) and other portions of the regulatory reporting process. The technology will allow teams the opportunity to:
- Reduce time to market by accelerating the approval process
- Reduce risks by having the data analysis and reporting done by machines
- Reduce costs by requiring fewer medical writers and programmers
- Reduce complexity by having less stakeholders involved in the process
Based in Los Angeles, Narrativa looks forward to expanding its growth across all areas of the life sciences industry through the Endless Frontier Labs mentorship program and making a lasting impact to improve processes and ultimately save more lives using AI.
About Narrativa
Narrativa is an internationally recognized generative AI content company that believes people and artificial intelligence are better together. Through its proprietary content automation platform, teams of all types and sizes are empowered to build and deploy smart composition, business intelligence reporting, and process optimization content solutions for internal and external audiences alike.
Its tech stack, consisting of data extraction, data analysis, natural language processing (NLP), and natural language generation (NLG) tools, all seamlessly work together to produce content quickly and at scale. In this way, Narrativa supports the growth of businesses across a variety of industries, while also saving them both time and money. Accelerate the potential with Narrativa.
Contact us to learn more about our solutions at
About NYU’s Endless Frontier Labs
NYU’s Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) is a mentorship program for science and technology-based startups at New York university’s Stern School of Business, is structured to optimize each startup’s chance of scaling into a successful company through a goals-based mentoring process. The mentors include industry leaders and seasoned operators that help develop a startup’s roadmap to land strategic partnerships, gain regulatory approval, or acquire customers. In addition, the EFL startups have access to VCs and angel investors that provide critical advice from a “smart money” perspective and help make connections in the investment community. Startups are often able to attract financing from such efforts.
Further, NYU Stern MBA students work closely with founders to fine-tune business strategies and explore potential markets; and EFL’s corporate partners donate hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of in-kind legal, financial, and technological services to participating startups.
Consistent with its mission as a non-profit, EFL is a founders-first program and charges no equity or fees from participating startups. No NYU affiliation or relocation to NYC is required to participate. The program is appropriate for founders from around the world seeking deep connections to the thriving New York ecosystem or U.S. markets.
From NYU Stern Professor Deepak Hegde, Founding Director of EFL: “Our mission is to bridge the gap between science and markets. We believe that business strategy, validation by scientific peers, and connections to investors are critical for the successful commercialization of scientific breakthroughs. To that end, EFL provides founders access to an unparalleled network of business coaches, scientists, investors, and Stern MBA students to help transform their ideas into high-growth businesses.”
To learn more about NYU's Endless Frontier Labs, go to
