Sentient Tattoo Collective Hosts Friday the 13th Flash Event and Car Show in Tempe To Benefit Pet Rescue
50% of proceeds from flash tattoo event will be donated, and car show attendees will be invited to help 'Clear the Amazon Cart' of needed pet supplies.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Sentient Tattoo Collective Hosts LUCKY13: Cars & Tattoos for a Cause - A Fusion of Automotive Art and Body Art for Charity, presented by RadOrDie, a community driven Automotive Event Coordinator, in collaboration with RHN Media.
WHEN:
Friday, October 13th, 2023
Flash Tattoo Event: 12pm - 6pm
Car Show: 6pm - 9pm
WHERE:
Sentient Tattoo Collective, 227 S. Smith Rd. Suite 101, Tempe, 85288
DETAILS:
Sentient Tattoo Collective is hosting LUCKY13, a unique charity event combining flash tattoos and a car show. 50% of tattoo proceeds will go directly to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe. Car show attendees can help “Clear the Amazon Cart” of pet supplies for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. The free event is family friendly and aims to rally the community around a passion for art, cars, and giving back.
Event Highlights:
Custom flash tattoos created by professional tattoo artists; themes include automotive, animals/pets, and Friday the 13th.
Incredible Car Show: Showcasing 50+ vehicles hand picked by RadOrDie
Charity “Clear the Cart”: Attendees can purchase pet supplies from Lost Our Home’s Amazon cart during the event.
Live Entertainment: Beats by DJ Adi to keep the vibe energetic and lively.
Savor & Enjoy: Delicious offerings from Lonestar Kitchen food truck.
VISUALS:
Artists in action during the flash tattoo event
A stunning display of classic and modern vehicles
Joyful interactions of attendees enjoying music, food, cars, and art
Adoptable pets from Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
Automotive Event Coordinator Mimi Morgan @radordie_
Representatives from Sentient Tattoo Collective
Attendees getting tattoos
Car show participants and enthusiasts
Representatives from Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Weed, Marketing Manager
kate@luckyfishmarketing.com
(480) 278-3616
SOCIAL:
Instagram: @radordie_ and @sentienttattoo
Facebook: /sentienttattoocollective
Hashtag: #LUCKY13CarsAndTattoos and #RadOrDieEvents
sentienttattoocollective.com
