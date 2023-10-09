Submit Release
DLNR News Release-Kaleo Manuel Returns to Commission on Water Resource Management, Oct. 9, 2023

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2023

STATE WATER DEPUTY RETURNS TO COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

 (HONOLULU) – Dawn Chang, Chairperson of the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM), announced today that Kaleo Manuel, 1st Deputy to the Chairperson of CWRM, will return to his post effective immediately.

On August 15, 2023, the Attorney General had requested that Manuel be deployed to another DLNR Division until her investigation of certain personnel events related to the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires was completed. 

“I was informed today, that the Attorney General has completed her review of this isolated issue. I would like to thank Dean Uyeno for stepping in as the Acting Deputy Director of CWRM and appreciate his steady leadership of CWRM during this unprecedented time,” Chang said.

# # #

 

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

