Despite injuries, Vincy Jewels battled in ECCB netball final game

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels had to settle for second place at the conclusion of the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series at the YMCA Sports Complex in St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda.

Courtesy a one-goal loss to Grenada on Wednesday October 04, 2023 – 33 – 34, the Vincy Jewels lost the opportunity to regain the ECCB International Netball Series title that they won in Dominica in 2022.

On Saturday night, the Vincy Jewels lost their final game to Barbados 54 – 39, after a promising start which saw them taking a 3 – nil lead in the opening exchanges. But two substitutions within minutes saw the momentum shift to Barbados, who grabbed hold of the lead and never relinquished it. Throughout the match, a number of players had to be constantly treated for injuries by physio Jahvid Marksman, as these players “refused to allow an injury to keep them from battling on for my country.”

The quarter scores were 17 – 05, 31 – 16, 44 – 25, and 54 – 39, all in favour of the Barbados team. The Vincy Jewels 39 goals came from 56 attempts, and Barbados 54 goals from 70 attempts.

For the Vincy Jewels, Kimesha Antoine netted 2 from 5 attempts, Shellisa Davis 4 from 11 attempts, Joseann Antoine 28 from 33 attempts, and Shanique DeShong 5 from 7 attempts.

For Barbados, Faye Agard scored 37 from 47 attempts, Latonia Blackman netted 15 from 19 attempts, and Damia Walrond 2 from 4.

Shellisa Davis was named the Country MVP for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while Joseann Antoine had a total of 293 attempts, scored 230 goals with an accuracy of 78.50 percent, which placed her six on the shooters’ summary overall.

Sixteenth on that list was Shellisa Davis who had 209 attempts, scored 136 goals, with a shooting accuracy of 65.07 percent.

Kimesha Antoine was eighteenth on the list with 32 attempts, scored 20 goals and a shooting accuracy of 62.50 percent, while Shanique DeShong and Kristiana Christopher were 33rd and 36th on the list with shooting accuracy of 71.43 percent and 50.00 percent, respectively.

At the end of the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series, the Vincy Jewels scored a total of 408 goals, had 287 goals scored against them, with a goal difference of 126, a goal average of 1.45, played eight matches, won 6, lost 2, and amassed 10 points behind 2023 champions Grenada with 12 points, and ahead of Antigua and Barbuda on eight points.