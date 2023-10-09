FWC, FDACS and partner agencies to conduct public meeting to discuss new regulations to slow spread of chronic wasting disease in north Florida

Following confirmation of a positive test for chronic wasting disease in a single white-tailed deer in Holmes County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) are hosting the following public meeting in Marianna:

Tuesday, Oct. 10

6 to 8 p.m. (CDT)

Rivertown Community Church Auditorium

4535 Lafayette Street

Marianna, FL 32446

This meeting, the second of two public meetings held this fall by the FWC and FDACS, will provide information about chronic wasting disease, updates on the unified agency and partner response, new hunting regulations for the area, sampling and testing procedures, and an opportunity for area residents to ask questions about CWD and CWD management strategies.

The Florida Channel will be streaming this meeting. Questions can be asked in advance by emailing CWD@MyFWC.com. Find recordings of the Sept.19 meeting in Bonifay and the July 6 meeting in Bonifay.

The FWC and its agency partners take CWD very seriously and have implemented a comprehensive response plan. As part of the plan, the FWC and FDACS have been collecting samples from established zones to further assess any spread of the disease.

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/CWD.