RE: Road closure / Interstate 89 south / between Middlesex & Montpelier

Interstate 89, Southbound near mile marker 58 now has one lane open.  

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Interstate 89, southbound, near mile-marker 58 in Middlesex is currently closed due to a vehicle crash. This is between Exit 9 (Middlesex) and Exit 8 (Montpelier).  Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available. 


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

 

