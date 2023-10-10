North Yorkshire’s Luxurious Rudding Park Spa Hotel Improves Operational Transparency Using Maestro All-In-One PMS
Rudding Park centralized operations under a single database accessible through the cloud; Visit Maestro at IHS in London October 16-17 in Stand 1530
We are delighted to continue serving Rudding Park in North Yorkshire, and remain impressed with the hotel’s commitment to managing their unified guest journey.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudding Park, a privately owned luxury spa and golf resort in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, has taken great strides to invest in technology and keep pace with new operational challenges. The resort offers 90 guestrooms and suites, a destination spa, two restaurants, a kitchen garden, a private cinema, two golf courses, and multiple meetings and events venues spread across 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodlands. To improve the management of these facilities, improve operational efficiency, and optimize revenue generation, Rudding Park turned to Maestro PMS.
Maestro will showcase its popular All-in-One PMS at the Independent Hotel Show, October 16 to 17 in Olympia London at Stand 1530.
Through their implementation of Maestro’s all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), Rudding Park’s operations team was able to create event order function sheets for banquet operations, more easily informing the hotel’s team of what events have been booked and specific areas of the resort that are in use at any moment in time. By using this information to stay up to date on business on the books, Rudding Park could optimize its staffing to ensure guests have the best possible experience without unnecessarily overstaffing during slower periods.
Rudding Park also implemented technology to improve transparency across all departments. Maestro PMS’s communications tools have streamlined the property’s event space management, reduced booking errors, and ensured the hotel maintains the high operating standards its guests anticipate. These capabilities extend to inventory management tools, which have improved Rudding Park’s purchasing decisions while providing operators with more accurate restaurant and guestroom availability.
“Maestro PMS has changed how Rudding Park operates, allowing our hotel to maintain its historical roots while keeping pace with the rate of change impacting hospitality,” said Julia Featherstone, Head of Rooms Division at Rudding Park. “Maestro’s ability to manage integrations and provide answers to our important questions has ensured our property management system can help us reach our goals and accommodate our goals for future growth. We would encourage other independent hoteliers to research any PMS providers’ ability to integrate with other key hotel systems, such as the point-of-sale system, as well as its user-friendliness and freedom to customize its capabilities to meet their business needs and requirements. Maestro has exceeded our expectations and is our preferred partner going forward.”
Today, Rudding Park’s luxurious foundation and rich history are supported by its technological capabilities. The property is now leveraging Maestro PMS’ integrations to access advanced data analytics tools and more, giving the hotel expanded insight into guest behavior and preferences. The property’s staff can access expanded communications tools, including text-based messaging between hotel workers and guests. The resort also benefits from a streamlined reservation and booking process that strips away human error opportunities while automatically personalizing guest profiles for future bookings.
Maestro is the only hospitality property-management system software company that offers an all-in-one, comprehensive Web browser solution with the option to host its Maestro Cloud Platform on-premises, in a private cloud, or cloud hosted. All environments support the latest mobile, contact-free, and web-responsive technologies to enhance the digital guest and staff experience. The benefit is an extensive collection of open APIs to support more than 800 third-party integrations.
“We are delighted to continue serving Rudding Park in North Yorkshire, and we remain impressed with the hotel’s commitment to managing their unified guest journey and streamlining their hotel’s operations through new technology,” said Warren Dehan, president of Maestro PMS. “By partnering with Maestro PMS, Rudding Park has automated its communications for pre-arrival and guest feedback, adopted efficiencies in the check-in and check-out processes, and smoothed key wrinkles in operations. Our team continues looking for new ways to streamline operations for independent hoteliers, improve staff mobility, and make serving guests simple and enjoyable.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
