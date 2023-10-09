Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Relating To Products From The Gaza Strip
TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation
WHEREAS, Texas and Israel share deep spiritual, cultural, and economic ties; and
WHEREAS, Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a horrific act of war against Israel, killing innocent civilians, Americans, and individuals from other countries; and
WHEREAS, Texas fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against these terrorists;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby order every state agency to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip, and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.
This executive order shall remain in effect and in full force unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor. This executive order may also be amended by proclamation of the governor.
Given under my hand this the
9th day of October, 2023.
GREG ABBOTT
Governor
ATTESTED BY:
JANE NELSON
Secretary of State