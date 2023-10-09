Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Relating To Products From The Gaza Strip

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

WHEREAS, Texas and Israel share deep spiritual, cultural, and economic ties; and

WHEREAS, Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a horrific act of war against Israel, killing innocent civilians, Americans, and individuals from other countries; and

WHEREAS, Texas fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against these terrorists;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby order every state agency to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip, and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.

This executive order shall remain in effect and in full force unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor. This executive order may also be amended by proclamation of the governor.

Given under my hand this the

9th day of October, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:



JANE NELSON

Secretary of State



