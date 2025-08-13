Governor Abbott Congratulates Cedar Park On Earning Grand Slam Of “Friendly Texas” Certifications

TEXAS, August 13 - August 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Cedar Park on being the third Texas community to earn the grand slam of “Friendly Texas” certifications, having been designated a Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, Digital Media Friendly Texas, and now Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

"Congratulations to the City of Cedar Park on earning all four ‘Friendly Texas’ certified community designations for film, music, digital media, and now tourism," said Governor Abbott. "These growing industries in our great state are essential to Texas’ booming economy. Texas partners with our communities and provides the tools and resources they need to attract new business investments, create good-paying jobs for Texans, draw visitors to every region of the state, and attract and retain a skilled workforce. I invite all Texas communities, large and small, to fully leverage the opportunities provided by our ‘Friendly Texas’ certified community programs.”

"I am thrilled to congratulate the City of Cedar Park on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This designation is a testament to Cedar Park’s commitment to welcoming visitors, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the vibrant spirit that makes our city so special. With its beautiful parks, lively music and sports scenes, and thriving local culture, Cedar Park is a shining example of how tourism can drive economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen community bonds. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this recognition will bring — not just for Cedar Park, but for the entire region as we continue to share the very best of Texas with travelers from across the country and beyond."

“The travel and tourism industry plays a vital role in enhancing Cedar Park’s cultural vibrancy and economic prosperity,” said Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin. “Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation strengthens our ability to attract visitors, stimulate local business growth, and promote Cedar Park as a destination that celebrates both its natural beauty and dynamic community spirit.”

“We are honored that Cedar Park has been recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Cedar Park City Manager Brenda Eivens. “This designation reflects our ongoing efforts to create a welcoming environment for visitors while supporting local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. It’s a meaningful step forward in showcasing all that makes Cedar Park a vibrant and engaging destination.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the City of Cedar Park’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

Administered by the Texas Film Commission, the Texas Music Office, and Travel Texas in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the four “Friendly Texas” Certified Community Programs provide communities with training and tools to help spur local job creation and local economic expansion by promoting the growth of the film, music, digital media, and tourism industries in Texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.