ECCO calls on members to attend upcoming EGM

(Press release) The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. strongly encourages all members to attend an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 14th at 10:00 a.m. This meeting will convene in-person at the NSDC Conference Room in Bisee, Castries, St. Lucia, with virtual access via Zoom for members unable to attend physically.

The organization makes a special appeal for members to prioritise attending this EGM, whether in person or virtually, to review critical business matters.

“We want to ensure our members are well-informed of our progress and strategic direction as we continue working and advocating for fair compensation for copyright owners” said newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Martin A. James.

Among the topics to be discussed are the adoption of the audited financial statements for 2022, the selection of auditors for the upcoming fiscal year, and a report on upcoming distributions. The operations, the corporate headquarters and building, and the legislative agenda of ECCO will also be discussed.

Members who are unable to attend must submit a proxy form to the ECCO office on Julian Charles Road, Sans Souci, Castries, or email it to kcotter@ecorights.com by 10 a.m. on October 12th.

“The success of this EGM is contingent upon the meaningful participation of all members,” says James. “I look forward to seeing you there as we collaborate to advance the music community, and ECCO’s agenda.”

ECCO directly represents nearly 1,000 songwriter and publisher members from across the OECS and provides a critical service in an era when collective rights management is essential. Visit the website at www.eccorights.org or social media pages of ECCO for further information