Fn14 promotes myoblast fusion during regenerative myogenesis

In this study, using whole-body and conditional Fn14-KO mice, we have investigated the role and mechanisms of action of Fn14 in skeletal muscle regeneration. Our results demonstrate that deletion of Fn14 in myoblasts but not in myofibers inhibits skeletal muscle regeneration in adult mice. Although the loss of Fn14 does not inhibit myogenic differentiation, it reduces myoblast fusion both in vivo and in vitro. The overexpression of Fn14 in cultured myoblasts leads to the formation of myotubes having an increased diameter. Our results also demonstrate that Fn14 stimulates myoblast fusion through activation of canonical Wnt signaling.

Results

Skeletal muscle regeneration is attenuated in global Fn14-KO mice We first investigated how the levels of Fn14 are regulated in the regenerating skeletal muscle of adult mice. One side tibialis anterior (TA) muscle of 8-wk-old WT mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution, whereas the contralateral TA muscle was used as a control. To evaluate the initial phases of skeletal muscle regeneration, the TA muscle was isolated 5 d post-injury and analyzed by performing quantitative real-time PCR (qRT–PCR) and Western blot. Consistent with published reports (Girgenrath et al, 2006; Mittal et al, 2010b), we found that mRNA and protein levels of Fn14 were significantly increased in the injured TA muscle compared with the contralateral uninjured muscle (Fig 1A and B). To understand the role of Fn14 in skeletal muscle regeneration, we first employed WT and whole-body Fn14-KO mice. The TA muscle of the mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution, and muscle regeneration was evaluated 5 d later. There was no significant difference in wet weight of corresponding uninjured and injured TA muscles normalized by body weight between WT and Fn14-KO mice (Fig S1A). We next generated TA muscle sections and performed hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining. In agreement with a previously published report (Girgenrath et al, 2006), we found that muscle regeneration was considerably reduced in Fn14-KO mice compared with WT mice (Fig 1C). The average cross-sectional area (CSA) of centronucleated myofibers was significantly lower in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14-KO mice compared with WT mice (Fig 1D and E). We also performed immunostaining for embryonic isoform of myosin heavy chain (eMyHC) protein that is expressed only in newly formed myofibers (Fig S1B). This analysis showed that the percentage of eMyHC+ myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei was significantly reduced in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14-KO mice compared with WT mice (Fig 1F). However, there was no difference in the total number of eMyHC+ myofibers (Fig S1C). We also measured protein levels of various markers of muscle regeneration, such as MyoD, myogenin, and eMyHC. Results showed that there was no significant difference in the protein levels of MyoD between the two groups. However, protein levels of myogenin were significantly reduced in the injured TA muscle of Fn14-KO mice compared with WT. Intriguingly, we found a significant increase in the levels of eMyHC protein in the injured TA muscle of Fn14-KO mice compared with WT mice (Fig S1D and E). Because satellite cells play an indispensable role in muscle regeneration (Yin et al, 2013), we next investigated whether genetic ablation of Fn14 affects abundance of satellite cells in the skeletal muscle. Transverse sections generated from uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of WT and Fn14-KO mice were immunostained for Pax7 (a marker for satellite cells) and laminin (to mark myofiber boundaries) proteins, whereas nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Fig 1G). There was no significant difference in the number of Pax7+ cells in uninjured or injured TA muscles of WT and Fn14-KO mice (Fig 1H). Moreover, protein levels of Pax7 were comparable in the 5d-injured TA muscle of WT and Fn14-KO mice (Fig S1C and D). Western blot confirmed that Fn14 protein was absent in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14-KO mice (Fig 1I). These results suggest that constitutive deletion of Fn14 attenuates skeletal muscle regeneration in adult mice. Figure 1. Global ablation of Fn14 attenuates muscle regeneration in mice. WT mice were given an intramuscular injection of saline alone or 1.2% BaCl 2 solution in the TA muscle. After 5 d, the muscle was harvested and processed by qRT–PCR and Western blotting. (A) Relative mRNA levels of Fn14. n = 4. (B) Representative immunoblots and densitometry analysis showing the level of Fn14 protein in uninjured and injured TA muscles from WT mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. n = 3. (C) Representative photomicrographs of uninjured and injured TA muscle transverse sections of WT and Fn14-KO mice after hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of the average myofiber cross-sectional area with centralized nuclei. n = 4. (E) Relative frequency distribution of the myofiber cross-sectional area in uninjured and injured TA muscles of WT and Fn14-KO mice. (F) Percentage of eMyHC+ myofibers with two or more centrally located nuclei in 5d-injured TA muscle sections of WT and Fn14-KO mice. n = 4. (G) Representative photomicrographs of uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscle sections of WT and Fn14-KO mice after immunostaining for Pax7 (red) and laminin (green) proteins. Nuclei were identified by staining with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Average number of Pax7+ cells per millimeter2. n = 3–5. (I) Representative Western blots showing Fn14 levels in the 5d-injured TA muscle of WT and Fn14-KO mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test or by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding muscle of WT mice. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S1. Effect of global ablation of Fn14 on the markers of muscle regeneration. (A) Wet weight of the TA muscle normalized by body weight in uninjured and injured muscles of WT and whole-body Fn14-KO mice. n = 4 per group. (B) Representative photomicrographs of 5d-injured TA muscle sections of WT and Fn14-KO mice after immunostaining for eMyHC (red) and laminin (green). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of the number of eMyHC+ myofibers in the 5d-injured TA muscle of WT and Fn14-KO mice. (D, E) Representative immunoblots and (E) densitometry analysis of Pax7, eMyHC, MyoD, Myogenin, and MyHC proteins in uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of WT and Fn14-KO mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. n = 3–4 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding muscle of WT mice. U, uninjured; I, injured. Source data are available for this figure.

Myoblast-specific deletion of Fn14 inhibits muscle regeneration A previously published report suggests that attenuation in muscle regeneration in whole-body Fn14-KO mice could be attributed to the diminished inflammatory response in the skeletal muscle in response to injury (Girgenrath et al, 2006). However, the cell-autonomous role of Fn14 in skeletal muscle regeneration remained unknown. We investigated whether targeted ablation of Fn14 in differentiated myofibers or myoblasts affects skeletal muscle regeneration in adult mice. To generate myofiber-specific Fn14-KO mice, we employed muscle creatine kinase (MCK)-Cre mice. Floxed Fn14 (henceforth Fn14fl/fl) mice were crossed with MCK-Cre mice to generate Fn14fl/fl; MCK-Cre (henceforth Fn14mKO) and littermate Fn14fl/fl mice, as described previously (Tomaz da Silva et al, 2022). The TA muscle of 8-wk-old Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution, and muscle regeneration was studied at day 5 post-injury. There was no significant difference in overall body weight of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice (Fig S2A). Moreover, there was no difference in wet weight of the corresponding uninjured or 5d-injured TA muscle normalized by body weight between Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice (Fig S2B). We next generated TA muscle transverse sections followed by performing H&E staining and morphometric analysis (Fig S2C). There was no significant difference in the average myofiber CSA or the percentage of myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei in the 5d-injured TA muscle of the two groups (Fig S2D–F). Furthermore, anti-eMyHC staining showed no difference in the expression of eMyHC in the regenerating TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice (Fig S2G), suggesting that myofiber-specific deletion of Fn14 does not affect skeletal muscle regeneration in adult mice. Figure S2. Myofiber-specific ablation of Fn14 does not affect regenerative myogenesis. (A) Fn14fl/fl mice were crossed with muscle creatine kinase-Cre mice to generate muscle-specific Fn14-knockout (Fn14mKO) mice and littermate Fn14fl/fl mice. Adapted from “Generation of Cre-LoxP-mediated Conditional Knockout Mice,” by BioRender.com (2023). (B) Average body weight of 8-wk-old littermate Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice. n = 3 per group. (C) Wet weight of uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles normalized by body weight in Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice. n = 3–6 per group. (D) Representative photomicrographs of hematoxylin-and-eosin (H&E)–stained sections of uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of the average myofiber cross-sectional area with centralized nuclei. n = 3–6 in each group. (F) Percentage of myofibers with two or more centrally located nuclei in 5d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice. n = 3–5 per group. (G) Representative photomicrographs of 5d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14mKO mice after immunostaining for eMyHC (red) and laminin (green) proteins. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM by an unpaired t test or by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. We next sought to investigate whether myoblast-specific ablation of Fn14 affects skeletal muscle regeneration in adult mice. Fn14fl/fl mice were crossed with Myod1-Cre mice to generate myoblast-specific Fn14-KO (Fn14fl/fl;Myod1-Cre; henceforth Fn14myoKO) and littermate Fn14fl/fl mice. Next, the TA muscle of 8-wk-old littermate Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution. Muscle regeneration was evaluated at day 5 or 14 post-injury. There was no significant difference in overall body weight or uninjured TA muscle weight normalized by body weight of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice (Fig 2A and B). However, on day 5 post-injury, there was a significant decrease in TA muscle wet weight normalized by body weight in both groups. Interestingly, wet weight of the 5d-injured TA muscle was significantly lower in Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 2B). In addition, there was a significant increase in TA muscle weight normalized by body weight, on day 14 post-injury, only in Fn14fl/fl mice compared with the uninjured muscle (Fig 2C). We next generated TA muscle transverse sections and performed H&E staining (Fig 2D). Intriguingly, the size of regenerating myofibers was significantly reduced and there was an increase in mononuclear cell infiltration between myofibers in the TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice at both day 5 and day 14 post-injury (Fig 2D–G). In addition, there was a significant reduction in the percentage of myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with corresponding Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 2H). Myod1-Cre is a knock-in line in which Cre recombinase cDNA has been inserted at one of the alleles of the Myod1 gene (Chen et al, 2005). Because Myod1 is a critical regulator of myogenesis, we investigated whether the lack of one allele of Myod1 contributes to the observed phenotype in myoblast-specific Fn14-KO mice. To address this issue, we compared muscle regeneration defects in Fn14myoKO mice with the mice that have the Myod1-Cre allele but heterozygous for the floxed Fn14 allele (i.e., Fn14fl/wt; Myod1-Cre). Results showed that there was a significant deficit in muscle regeneration in Fn14myoKO mice compared with corresponding Fn14fl/wt; Myod1-Cre mice at day 5 post-injury, confirming that myoblast Fn14 is essential for muscle regeneration (Fig S3A and B). Figure 2. Myoblast-specific ablation of Fn14 inhibits muscle regeneration in mice. (A) Average body weight of 8-wk-old littermate Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. (B, C) Wet weight of uninjured and injured TA muscles at (B) day 5 and (C) day 14 normalized by body weight of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 6–8 per group. (D) Representative photomicrographs of hematoxylin-and-eosin (H&E)–stained sections at days 0, 5, and 14 after intramuscular injection of BaCl 2 in the TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of the average myofiber cross-sectional area (CSA) in the uninjured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. (F, G) Average myofiber CSA with centralized nuclei (F) at day 5 post-injury (n = 7–8) and (G) at day 14 post-injury (n = 4–7). (H) Percentage of myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 7–8 per group. After 21 d of the first injury, the TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice was again given an intramuscular injection of 50 μl of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution, and the muscle was analyzed at day 5. (I, J, K) Representative photomicrograph of H&E-stained TA muscle sections, and quantification of (J) the average myofiber CSA and (K) the percentage of myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 3 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test or by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice. Figure S3. Homozygous deletion of Fn14 in myoblasts inhibits muscle regeneration. (A) Representative photomicrographs of hematoxylin-and-eosin (H&E)–stained sections of uninjured and injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/wt; Myod1-Cre and Fn14myoKO mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of the average myofiber cross-sectional area with centralized nuclei. n = 3–6 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/wt; Myod1-Cre mice. Two consecutive injuries carried out 3 or 4 wk apart, with enough time elapse allowing the regeneration of the muscle after the first injury, is another model to study muscle progenitor cell function, maintenance, or depletion (Hardy et al, 2016; Roy et al, 2021). Therefore, we next examined muscle regeneration in Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice after performing double injury. On day 21 after the first injury, the TA muscle was injured again by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution. At day 5 after the second injury, the muscle was isolated and analyzed by performing H&E staining (Fig 2I). Our analysis showed that the average myofiber CSA and the percentage of myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei were significantly reduced in Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice upon double injury (Fig 2J and K). Taken together, these results suggest that Fn14-mediated signaling in myoblasts but not in myofibers is essential for efficient muscle regeneration.

Myoblast-specific ablation of Fn14 reduces myofiber formation To understand the mechanisms by which myoblast Fn14 regulates skeletal muscle regeneration, we studied the expression of early markers of muscle regeneration. We first performed immunostaining for eMyHC and laminin proteins on 5d-injured TA muscle sections. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Fig 3A). Results showed that the percentage of eMyHC-positive myofibers containing two or more centrally located nuclei was significantly reduced in Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 3B). In a parallel experiment, uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice were analyzed by performing qRT–PCR and Western blot. There was a significant increase in the mRNA and protein levels of eMyHC, MyoD, and myogenin in the injured TA muscle compared with the contralateral uninjured muscle in both groups (Fig 3C–E). However, mRNA levels of eMyHC, MyoD, and myogenin, as well as protein levels of myogenin, were significantly higher in injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 3C–E). To determine whether myoblast-specific deletion of Fn14 affects the number of satellite cells, transverse sections generated from the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice were immunostained for Pax7 and laminin proteins. Nuclei were identified by staining with DAPI (Fig 3F). Interestingly, the number of Pax7+ cells per unit area was significantly higher in the injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 3G). In addition, mRNA levels of Pax7 were significantly increased in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 3H). These results suggest that although deletion of Fn14 in myoblasts reduces myofiber formation, it does not impede the expression of various MRFs and abundance of satellite cells in the regenerating skeletal muscle of adult mice. Figure 3. Deletion of Fn14 in myoblasts reduces myofiber regeneration in adult mice. (A) Representative photomicrographs of 5d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice after immunostaining for eMyHC (red) and laminin (green). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Percentage of eMyHC+ myofibers with two or more centrally located nuclei in 5d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 3 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice by an unpaired t test. (C) Relative mRNA levels of eMyHC, MyoD, and myogenin in uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice assayed by performing qRT–PCR. n = 4–5 per group. (D, E) Immunoblots and (E) densitometry analysis showing levels of eMyHC, MyoD, and myogenin proteins in uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles from Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. n = 3–4 per group. (F) Representative photomicrographs of uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice after immunostaining for Pax7 (red) and laminin (green). Nuclei were identified by staining with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Average number of Pax7-positive cells per millimeter2. n = 3 per group. (H) Relative mRNA levels of Pax7 of uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 4–5 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test or by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice. Source data are available for this figure.

Fn14 promotes myoblast fusion in regenerating myofibers Because ablation of Fn14 in myoblasts does not reduce the number of satellite cells or the expression of various MRFs in the regenerating muscle, we next investigated whether Fn14 has any role in regulating myoblast fusion during muscle regeneration. For this experiment, the TA muscle of 8-wk-old Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution. After 72 h, the mice were given a single intraperitoneal injection of EdU and the TA muscle was isolated 11 d later. Finally, transverse muscle sections were generated and processed for the detection of EdU+ myonuclei (Fig 4A). Results showed that the number of EdU+ nuclei per myofiber was significantly reduced in the TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 4B). In addition, the percentage of myofibers containing two or more EdU+ nuclei was also significantly reduced in the TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 4C). Impairment in myoblast fusion results in the persistent expression of eMyHC in regenerating myofibers. We next performed immunostaining for eMyHC protein in the TA muscle at day 14 after injury (Fig 4D). There were almost no eMyHC+ myofibers in the 14d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice suggesting normal progression of muscle regeneration. In contrast, small-sized eMyHC+ myofibers were in abundance in the 14d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice (Fig 4D and E). Figure 4. Fn14 mediates myoblast fusion during skeletal muscle regeneration. The TA muscle of 8-wk-old Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice was injured by intramuscular injection of 50 μl of 1.2% BaCl 2 solution. After 3 d, the mice were given an intraperitoneal injection of EdU. After 11 d, the TA muscle was collected and muscle sections prepared were stained to detect EdU, laminin, and nuclei. (A) Representative photomicrographs after EdU (green), laminin (red), and DAPI (blue) staining are presented here. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of the percentage of EdU+ nuclei per myofiber. n = 4–5 per group. (C) Percentage of myofibers containing two or more EDU+ centrally located nuclei in the TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 4–5 per group. (D) Representative photomicrographs of 14d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice after immunostaining for eMyHC (red) and laminin (green). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Percentage of eMyHC+ myofibers with two or more centrally located nuclei in 14d-injured TA muscle sections of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 4 per group. (F) Relative mRNA levels of various profusion molecules assayed by performing qRT–PCR in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 3–5 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice. Myoblast fusion exhibits its peak between 4 and 7 d after muscle injury followed by maturation and functional recovery phases (Forcina et al, 2020). To understand the molecular mechanisms by which Fn14 regulates myoblast fusion in vivo, we also measured transcript levels of a few profusion molecules in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. Results showed that mRNA levels of M-cadherin, caveolin-3, β1D-integrin, and myomerger-L were significantly reduced in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice. In contrast, there was no significant difference in mRNA levels of N-cadherin, myoferlin, myomaker, ADAM12, and myomerger-S in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice (Fig 4F). These results suggest that Fn14 mediates myoblast fusion during muscle regeneration in adult mice.

Fn14 coordinates the differentiation and fusion of cultured myoblasts To investigate the role and mechanisms of action of Fn14 during myogenesis, we established primary myoblast cultures from WT and whole-body Fn14-KO mice. We used myoblasts isolated from whole-body Fn14-KO mice rather than Fn14myoKO mice to mitigate any potential effect of the loss of the expression of Myod1 from one allele on myogenesis. Using RNA-Seq, we were able to define the effect of Fn14 deficiency on global gene expression in cultured myoblasts. The loss of Fn14 resulted in the differential expression of 1,383 genes by over 1.5-fold (computed using a FDR of P < 0.05) in Fn14-KO versus WT myoblasts. Of the 1,383 genes, 499 genes were down-regulated, whereas 884 genes were up-regulated in Fn14-KO compared with WT myoblasts (Fig 5A). Functional enrichment analysis of the differentially expressed genes using gene ontology (GO) annotations showed that several gene sets related to morphogenesis, migration, motility, and movement of subcellular components were down-regulated in Fn14-KO compared with WT cultures. In contrast, the gene sets involved in muscle cell development, differentiation, and regulation of immune response were up-regulated in Fn14-KO cultures (Fig 5B). Similar results were obtained when up-regulated and down-regulated gene sets were evaluated using the Metascape gene annotation and analysis tool (Fig S4). Interestingly, RNA-Seq analysis showed the higher expression of myogenin in Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures in a normal growth medium (Fig 5C). We next investigated how the loss of Fn14 affects myogenic differentiation and myotube formation in vitro. WT and Fn14-KO myoblasts were incubated in DM for 6, 24, or 48 h, and the cultures were immunostained for myosin heavy chain (MyHC), a marker of muscle differentiation (Fig 5D). Results showed that the number of MyHC+-mononucleated cells was significantly higher in Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures at all the time points after addition of DM (Fig 5E). Importantly, the proportion of myotubes containing 2–4 nuclei was significantly increased, whereas those containing 5–10 or more than 10 nuclei were significantly reduced in Fn14-KO cultures compared with corresponding WT cultures at 24 or 48 h of incubation in differentiation medium (Fig 5F). To understand whether Fn14 affects myogenic differentiation, we measured protein levels of myogenin and MyHC at different time points after addition of DM. Consistent with RNA-Seq results, there was a slight increase in the levels of myogenin and MyHC in Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures at 0 and 6 h after addition of DM. However, protein levels of both myogenin and MyHC were comparable in WT and Fn14-KO cultures at 24, 48, and 72 h after addition of DM (Figs 5G and S5). These results suggest that the loss of Fn14 leads to precocious differentiation of myoblasts, but myotube formation is diminished because of the inhibition of myoblast fusion. Figure 5. Fn14 mediates myoblast fusion in vitro. Primary myoblasts isolated from hindlimb muscles of WT and Fn14-KO mice were plated at equal densities and incubated in the growth medium or the differentiation medium for 48 h followed by RNA-Seq analysis. (A) Volcano plot from RNA-Seq analysis of myoblasts of Fn14-KO mice versus WT illustrating down-regulated (red dots) and up-regulated (blue dots) genes with a threshold of log 2 FC ≥ |0.5| and P-value ≤ 0.05. (B) Gene ontology (GO) biological processes associated with down-regulated and up-regulated genes. (C) Heatmap showing regulation of selected genes involved in myogenesis and myoblast fusion. (D) Primary myoblasts of WT and Fn14-KO mice were plated at equal densities and incubated in DM for 6, 24, or 48 h followed by staining for MyHC (red) and DAPI (blue). Photomicrographs are presented here. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of the number of mononucleated MyHC+ cells per unit area (∼1.75 mm2) in WT and Fn14-KO cultures after 6, 24, or 48 h of incubation in DM. n = 3 per group. (F) Quantification of the fusion index in WT and Fn14-KO cultures after 24 or 48 h of addition of DM. We measured the percentage of MyHC+ nuclei that were inside the myotubes containing between 2 and 4 nuclei (2–4), the percentage of MyHC+ nuclei that were inside the myotubes containing between 5 and 10 nuclei (5–10), and the percentage of MyHC+ nuclei that were inside the myotubes containing more than 10 nuclei (>10). n = 3 in each group. (G) Immunoblots showing protein levels of myogenin, MyHC, Fn14, and GAPDH in WT and Fn14-KO cultures at 0, 6, 24, 48, and 72 h after incubation in DM. (H) Primary myoblasts prepared from WT mice were transduced with the retrovirus expressing EGFP (control) or Fn14 and incubated in DM for 48 h followed by staining for MyHC protein. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Average diameter of myotubes in control and Fn14-overexpressing (OE) cultures after 48 h of addition of DM. n = 3 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding WT or control myotube by an unpaired t test. Source data are available for this figure. There are published reports suggesting that the Fn14 receptor can function independent of its ligand TWEAK (Winkles, 2008; Burkly, 2014; Tajrishi et al, 2014). Because deletion of Fn14 inhibits myotube formation, we next sought to determine whether the forced expression of Fn14 in myoblasts is sufficient to improve myotube formation after induction of differentiation. Primary myoblasts were transduced with the retrovirus expressing EGFP or Fn14 protein. The cells were then incubated in DM for 48 h, and the myotube formation was examined by performing anti-MyHC and DAPI staining (Fig 5H). Interestingly, the overexpression of Fn14 improved myotube formation. The average myotube diameter was significantly higher in Fn14-overexpressing cultures compared with control cultures (Fig 5I). We also investigated whether the forced expression of Fn14 affects the expression of various MRFs and MyHC. Although there was no difference in MyoD, the levels of myogenin were significantly higher in Fn14-overexpressing cultures compared with controls in the growth medium. However, the levels of MyoD or myogenin were comparable between control and Fn14-overexpressing cultures after 48 h of incubation in DM. Intriguingly, we found that the levels of MyHC were significantly higher in Fn14-overexpressing cultures compared with controls at 48 h of addition of DM, suggesting that the overexpression of Fn14 augments myogenic differentiation (Fig S6A and B). The p38 MAPK signaling and Akt signaling positively regulate initial stages of myogenic differentiation (Perdiguero et al, 2007; Gardner et al, 2012; Brennan et al, 2021). Therefore, we investigated whether the forced expression of Fn14 affects activation of p38 MAPK or Akt in cultured myoblasts. Results showed that the levels of phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) and phosphorylated Akt (p-Akt) were significantly higher in Fn14-overexpressing cultures compared with control cultures incubated in the normal growth medium. However, the levels of p-p38 or p-Akt were comparable between control and Fn14-overexpressing (Fn14-OE) myoblast cultures at 48 h of incubation in DM (Fig S6C–E). Western blot analysis confirmed increased levels of Fn14 in cultures transduced with the Fn14 retrovirus (Fig S6A and B). Altogether, these results suggest that Fn14 promotes myotube formation through stimulating myoblast fusion and fine-tuning myogenic differentiation. Figure S6. Effect of overexpression of Fn14 on protein levels of MRFs, p38, and Akt in cultured myoblasts. (A, B) Representative immunoblots, and (B) densitometry analysis showing MyoD, Myogenin, MyHC, and Fn14 protein levels in control and Fn14-overexpressing (Fn14-OE) cultures at 0 and 48 h of addition of DM. GAPDH was used as a loading control. n = 3. (C) Immunoblots showing levels of phosphorylated and total p38, and phosphorylated and total Akt proteins in control and Fn14-OE cultures at 0 and 48 h of addition of DM. (D, E) Densitometry analysis of (D) phosphorylated and total p38 protein, and (E) phosphorylated and total Akt protein. n = 3 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from corresponding 0-h cultures. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from corresponding control cultures. Source data are available for this figure.

Fn14 regulates the expression of components of calcium-dependent signaling To understand the signaling mechanisms by which Fn14 promotes myotube formation, we measured the phosphorylation of various signaling molecules that are known to promote myoblast fusion. WT and Fn14-KO myoblasts were incubated in DM for different time periods, and the cell extracts prepared were analyzed by performing Western blot. Results showed that there was no difference in the levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 and ERK5 between WT and Fn14-KO cultures. Furthermore, the levels of phosphorylated p65 (a marker of canonical NF-κB signaling) and relative levels of p100/p52 (a marker of non-canonical NF-κB signaling) were comparable in WT and Fn14-KO cultures at different time points after addition of DM (Fig 6A). Similarly, there was no significant difference in the levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 and phosphorylated p65, or in relative amounts of p100/p52 protein in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice (Fig 6B and C). Published reports suggest that the calcium (Ca2+)-dependent signaling pathway also plays an important role in myoblast fusion during myogenesis (Constantin et al, 1996; Bijlenga et al, 2000; Hindi et al, 2013). Interestingly, the levels of NFATc2 protein, a component of Ca2+–calcineurin–NFAT pathway, were considerably reduced in Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures (Fig 6A). Moreover, transcript levels of various regulators of calcium-dependent signaling, such as calpain-3, calsequestrin-1, calsequestrin-2, RyR1, and CamKIIb, but not calmodulin1, were significantly reduced in Fn14-KO myoblast cultures compared with WT cultures (Fig 6D). We also studied the expression of these molecules in the regenerating muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. Results showed that there was a significant reduction in the mRNA levels of calpain-3, calsequestrin-1, calsequestrin-2, and CamKIIb in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 6E). Collectively, these results suggest that Fn14-mediated signaling regulates the expression of various molecules involved in the regulation of calcium-dependent pathways. Figure 6. Fn14 regulates components of calcium signaling. (A) Primary myoblasts prepared from WT and Fn14-KO mice were incubated in DM, and samples were collected at indicated time points. Representative immunoblots showing levels of phosphorylated and total ERK1/2, phosphorylated and total ERK5, phosphorylated and total p65, and total p100, p52, NFATc2, and unrelated protein GAPDH in WT and Fn14-KO cultures. (B, C) Representative immunoblots, and (C) densitometry analysis showing levels of phosphorylated and total ERK1/2, phosphorylated and total p65, and total p100 and p52 protein levels in uninjured and 5d-injured TA muscles of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. n = 3–4 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Relative mRNA levels of calpain-3, calsequestrin-1 and calsequestrin-2, RyR1, calmodulin1, and CamKIIb in WT and FN14-KO myoblast cultures. n = 3 per group. (E) Relative mRNA levels of calpain-3, calsequestrin-1 and calsequestrin-2, and CamKIIb in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 3–5 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test or by a two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding uninjured muscle. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding WT myoblast or Fn14fl/fl mice. Source data are available for this figure.

Fn14 stimulates Wnt signaling in myoblasts Our RNA-Seq analysis showed that the expression of a few components of Wnt signaling is differentially regulated between WT and Fn14-KO cultured myoblasts (Fig 7A). Interestingly, canonical Wnt signaling also plays a major role in myoblast fusion (Abmayr & Pavlath, 2012; Hindi et al, 2013). To understand the impact of Fn14 on Wnt signaling, we measured the levels of Wnt3a protein in WT and Fn14-KO cultures at different time points after addition of DM. Intriguingly, the protein levels of Wnt3a were increased in WT cultures but not in Fn14-KO cultures after addition of DM (Fig 7B). Phosphorylation of GSK-3β at Ser9 residue leads to its inactivation, which is required for activation of canonical Wnt signaling (Tejeda-Munoz & Robles-Flores, 2015). We found that the levels of phosphorylated GSK-3β (Ser9) were reduced in Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures (Fig 7B). We previously reported that MyD88 protein regulates Wnt signaling to promote myoblast fusion during myogenesis (Hindi et al, 2017b). Accordingly, we found that the levels of MyD88 were also reduced in differentiating Fn14-KO cultures compared with WT cultures (Fig 7B). By performing qRT–PCR, we next investigated how the expression of various components of Wnt signaling is regulated in the regenerating skeletal muscle of Fn14myoKO mice. Interestingly, the mRNA levels of Wnt ligands Wnt4, Wnt5a, and Wnt11; Wnt receptor Frizzled-4 (Fzd4); and Wnt target gene Axin-2 were found to be significantly reduced in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14myoKO mice compared with the corresponding injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice (Fig 7C–E). Figure 7. Fn14 regulates Wnt signaling during myogenesis. (A) Heatmap showing the expression of genes involved in Wnt signaling in WT and Fn14-KO mice incubated in the growth medium (GM) or the differentiation medium (DM) for 48 h. (B) Representative immunoblots showing levels of Wnt3a, phospho-GSK-3β, MyD88, and unrelated protein GAPDH in WT and Fn14-KO cultures at different time points after addition of DM. (C, D, E) Relative mRNA levels of (C) Wnt ligands: Wnt3, Wnt4, Wnt5A, Wnt7A, and Wnt11; (D) Wnt receptors: Fzd2, Fzd4, and Fzd6; and (E) Wnt target gene: Axin-2 in the 5d-injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl and Fn14myoKO mice. n = 3–5 per group. (F, G, H) Relative mRNA levels of (F) Wnt ligands: Wnt3, Wnt4, Wnt5A, Wnt7A, and Wnt11; (G) Wnt receptors: Fzd1, Fzd2, Fzd4, and Fzd6; and (H) Wnt target: Axin-2 in control and Fn14-OE cultured myoblasts. n = 3 per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM analyzed by an unpaired t test. #P ≤ 0.05, values significantly different from the corresponding injured TA muscle of Fn14fl/fl mice or control myoblast cultures. Source data are available for this figure. We also studied the effects of the overexpression of Fn14 on the expression of components of Wnt signaling in myoblasts. Primary WT myoblasts were transduced with control or Fn14-expressing retrovirus followed by performing qRT–PCR. Interestingly, the mRNA levels of Wnt4, Wnt5a, Fzd1, Fzd2, Fzd4, and Axin-2 were significantly increased in Fn14-overexpressing myoblasts compared with corresponding controls (Fig 7F–H). These results suggest that Fn14-mediated signaling cross-talks with Wnt signaling during myogenesis.