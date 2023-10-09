The highly improved genome of Ixodes scapularis with X and Y pseudochromosomes

Here, we describe an assembly of a high-quality reference genome, I. scapularis Gulia-Nuss laboratory (IscGN), that combines long-read PacBio HiFi ( Ardui et al, 2018 ), CHiCAGO and Hi-C (high-throughput sequencing methods based on chromosome conformation capture) ( Cairns et al, 2016 ), and Illumina short-read sequencing technologies. The new high-quality genome assembly now consists of 15 pseudochromosomes, corresponding to 13 pseudoautosomes and X and Y pseudochromosomes. More protein-coding genes have been identified than previous assemblies (35,028 in IscGN compared with 20,486 in IscaW1 and 34,235 in De et al [2023] genome). We curated genes in large multi-gene families that encode chemosensory genes, proteases and protease inhibitors, and cuticular proteins. We also show Hox cluster on pseudochromosome 1.

A complete genome assembly is required to understand the unique aspects of tick biology and to develop control strategies to reduce their capacity to spread a wide variety of pathogens. The Ixodes scapularis genome is relatively large among arthropods (∼2.1–2.5 Gbp) and is highly repetitive, making it challenging to assemble. The first attempt at sequencing a tick genome was initiated in 2008 using embryos from the Wikel strain of I. scapularis Wikel (IscaW1). The IscaW1 genome was eventually published in 2016 ( Gulia-Nuss et al, 2016 ). This assembly was highly fragmented (total number of scaffolds = 369,495) and suffered from short contigs (contig N50, 2,942 bp, meaning that only half of the assembly was found on contigs >3 kb) and a total length of combined scaffolds (including gaps) of 1.8 Gbp. The genome was sequenced using Bacterial Artificial Chromosomes clones and Sanger sequencing methods. Unfortunately, some repetitive regions were too large and difficult to be integrated into the available clone libraries, resulting in a fragmented genome. However, the publication of I. scapularis genome started the momentum that led to several other chelicerate genome projects, including mite ( Dong et al, 2018 ; Techer et al, 2019 ) and the I. scapularis cell line genome ( Miller et al, 2018 ) followed by six other tick genomes ( Jia et al, 2020 ). A new I. scapularis genome assembly was recently published ( De et al, 2023 ) using Hi-C and Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) long reads and was able to provide a high-quality genome assembly. However, further improvement in assembly is needed especially the phasing of sex pseudochromosomes.

Besides CPRs, another major group of CPs is the peritrophin-A motif containing proteins with six distinctly spaced cysteine residues (ChtBD2 domain) ( Jasrapuria et al, 2012 ). This group consists of two proteins with either one or three ChtBD2 domains and is analogous to peritrophins (CPAPs) families 1 and 3. A total of 29 CPAP genes were identified in the IscGN assembly. In comparison, 22 CPAPs were identified in the IscaW1 assembly and 23 in the De et al (2023) assembly.

A total of 265 CPs were identified in the IscGN assembly. In comparison, 122 CPs were identified in the IscaW1 assembly and 44 CPs in the Pal laboratory assembly ( De et al, 2023 ). Of 265, 93 contained the RR2 motif, compared with 53 in the IscaW1 assembly and 1 in the Pal laboratory assembly ( De et al, 2023 ). Three of the previously identified RR2 motif-containing genes were not supported by our analysis and are not included in the list of 93 genes (Table S12). None of the RR consensus genes showed an RR1 motif, suggesting the hard cuticle of ticks is mainly composed of RR2 motif CPRs.

The arthropod cuticle is primarily formed from two types of structural biopolymers: cuticular proteins (CP) and chitin ( Magkrioti et al, 2004 ). Most CP sequences identified to date from a diversity of arthropods have a conserved region known as the Rebers and Riddiford Consensus (RR Consensus, Gx8Gx7YxAxExGYx7Px2P). Proteins with the RR Consensus (CPR) can be split into three main groups: RR1, RR2, and RR3, depending on the extended N-terminal sequence ( Zhao et al, 2017 ). CPR proteins containing the RR1 motif are mainly found in relatively soft and flexible cuticles, whereas proteins containing the RR2 motif are primarily in hard and rigid cuticles. A few genes encoding CPR proteins with the RR3 motif have been identified in only a few insect species ( Dittmer et al, 2015 ).

Trypsin-inhibitor-like domain-containing proteins were more abundant in I. scapularis compared with other tick species and spiders ( Fig 6A ). We identified a total of 471 PIs from 22 different families ( Fig 6C and Table S11). The largest PI families were I2 (Kunitz-like serine protease inhibitors), I63 (pro-eosinophil major basic protein), I8 (trypsin-inhibitor-like domain elastase inhibitors), I4 (serine protease inhibitors [serpin]), and I43 (oprins, inhibitors of metallopeptidases) ( Fig 6C ). In comparison, IscaW1 has a total of 244 PIs from 19 different families, and Pal laboratory assembly ( De et al, 2023 ) has a total of 288 PIs from 18 different families.

All the major protease and PI families previously reported in arthropods were identified in our genome ( Fig 6A ). We identified a total of 1,933 putative protease transcripts. Serine proteases comprised most of the proteases (655), followed by metalloproteases (619) ( Fig 6B ). In contrast, the IscaW1 assembly had 727 predicted proteases, and the majority were metalloproteases (362), followed by serine proteases (228) ( Porter et al, 2017 ). The De et al (2023) assembly had 1,182 total proteases, with the majority being serine (517), followed by metalloproteases (367).

Three large families of ligand-gated ion channels that act as chemosensory receptors in arthropods were investigated: odorant receptors (ORs), gustatory receptors (GRs), and ionotropic receptors (IRs). These collectively allow arthropods to sense various chemical cues that activate and attract them to food sources, among other functions. From our assembly, we identified 15 GRs and 94 IRs ( Fig 5B and Table S10). No ORs were identified in the genome. Because of fragmentation, nine of the 15 GR genes were not detected in the IscaW1 genome assembly.

Complete and correct gene models are essential for studying tick biology. We used the MAKER genome annotation pipeline ( Cantarel et al, 2008 ) to produce an annotation for the IscGN assembly, followed by manual curation of core gene families. A total of 33,236 predicted gene models and 35,041 transcripts were identified in the IscGN genome, comprising 675.7 kb of the total genome ( Fig 4 and Table S8). The IscGN assembly formed the basis for a comprehensive quantification of transcript abundance in eight developmental stage-specific, nine midgut timecourse, and three epidermis time-course RNA-seq libraries (Bioproject numbers PRJNA856331 , PRJNA1001997 ; Table S8).

Highly contiguous genome assemblies more accurately reveal the transposable element (TE) content of genomes. Our analysis revealed 1.41 Gbp of repetitive sequence, comprising 57.27% of the assembly (Table S6). The TE content of the individual pseudochromosomes ranged from 54.0–61.42%. The shortest chromosome, pseudochromosome Y, has the highest TE content ( Fig 1 and Table S6). On the whole-genome scale, the most prevalent elements were the Gypsy LTR retrotransposons, comprising 15.16% of the genome ( Fig 3 and Table S7). The Copia LTR elements are much scarcer and only constitute 0.02% of the total haploid genome, displaying differential evolutionary pressures on the two LTR superfamilies. A total of 3.21% of the identified LTR lacked a classification, supporting the hypothesis that the arthropod mobilome is more expansive than that of better characterized groups, such as vertebrates and plants, and requires further classification ( Petersen et al, 2019 ). The I. scapularis genome contains 1.8-fold more DNA transposon sequences than retrotransposon sequences, with hAT elements prevailing at 11.6% of the genome (Table S7).

(A, B, C, D) The scaffold size distribution of each I. scapularis genome assembly is depicted in treemap diagrams (A, B, C, D). (A) The presented genome assembly, I. scapularis Gulia-Nuss (A), contains fewer scaffolds than any competing assembly. The area of each rectangle represents the size (Mbp) of each chromosome in the assembly. (E) Genome completeness was assessed among all I. scapularis genome assemblies using the Benchmarking Universal Single-Copy Ortholog Arthropoda dataset (E). Single-copy genes from phylum Arthropoda were used to determine the completeness of tick genome assemblies. (F, G) Each figure represents the cumulative number of transcripts at or above each level of Basic Local Alignment Search Tool hit query coverage against vinegar fly, Drosophila melanogaster (F), and mosquito, Aedes aegypti (G) genomes. (H, I) The quality of each genome assembly was assessed for the performance of RNA-seq read mapping (H) and assignment (I). RNA-Seq reads from multiple I. scapularis tissue types were aligned to each reference genome with STAR and gene-wise read counts were computed with FeatureCounts to compare the performance of each genome against actual data.

(A) Chromosomal features of the I. scapularis Gulia-Nuss genome assembly. The I. scapularis genome is comprised of 13 autosomal chromosomes and two sex chromosomes (X and Y). The tracks, from outer to inner, represent GC % (A), PacBio (B) and Hi-C (C) sequencing coverage, female and male sequencing read depth (D, E), transposable element content (F), and gene density (G). The innermost links connect duplicated genes throughout the genome (H). All plots were drawn on a 100-Kb sliding window. (B) Hi-C contact matrices of the I. scapularis Gulia-Nuss genome assembly. Loci contact frequency matrices were generated using Hi-C sequencing data and 500 kb bins. The Hi-C matrix for each chromosome is shown as a heatmap with colors ranging from yellow to red with increasing contact frequencies.

We used the HiRise pipeline ( Putnam et al, 2016 ) to generate a chromosome-level assembly from the chromatin confirmation data to improve the contig-level assembly. The CHiCAGO (in vitro chromatin assay) and Hi-C (in situ chromatin assay) sequencing reads were generated from egg batches of three individual ticks. Each library produced 153 million reads of 2 × 151 bp length sequences. Together, these CHiCAGO library reads provided 25.72 x physical coverage of the genome. The Hi-C libraries generated an average of 142.7 million reads with a 686.8X sequencing depth. The CHiCAGO-based HiRise assembly resulted in an N50 of 419 kb. A total of 50,261 contigs, or 83.76% of the contig sequences, were successfully anchored using CHiCAGO and Hi-C analysis. The final assembly produced an impressive scaffold N50 value of 207.9 Mbp ( Table 1 ), with pseudochromosome 1 representing the largest scaffold at 299.2 Mbp ( Tables 1 and S2). A total of 15 pseudochromosomes represent the 13 autosomes and the X and Y sex pseudochromosomes ( Fig 1A and B and Tables S2 and S3). Genome-wide analysis of chromatin interactions shows well-organized sequences, supporting a high-quality genome assembly ( Fig 1B ). The final assembly shows a significant reduction in the number of scaffolds compared with existing I. scapularis assemblies (Table S1 and Fig 2A–D ). Analysis of the pseudo-sex chromosomes revealed that the 116.4 Mbp predicted X pseudochromosomes is 1.7-fold larger than the 69.3 Mbp predicted Y pseudochromosome, which is the shortest of the I. scapularis chromosomes (Table S2). These data agree with previous cytogenetics work in I. scapularis, which identified the Y chromosome as the shortest element in the karyotype and suggested that the X chromosomes are much larger than the Y ( Chen et al, 1994 ).

We present a chromosome-scale 2.47 Gbp assembly of the I. scapularis genome with differentiated X and Y pseudochromosomes. A total of 5.38 million PacBio HiFi reads were generated from high molecular weight (HMW) DNA extracted from adult male and female ticks. These long-read sequencing data were used to create an initial contig-level assembly with a sequencing coverage of 26.3X (Table S1). The resulting contig-level assembly was split into 69,985 contigs with N50 of 51.06 kb (Table S1). This assembly spanned 2.95 Gbp of sequence, 476 Mbp more than the final assembly size (Tables S2 and S3). The longer length of the initial contig-level assembly reflects the substantial allelic variation and repeat content of the I. scapularis genome. To overcome these challenges, we used the Khaper algorithm, which effectively solved a highly heterozygous diploid tea plant genome ( Zhang et al, 2021 ), to differentiate primary contigs from allelic contig pairs generated from loci with unique haplotypes. The contigs belonging to the X and Y pseudochromosomes were determined using a read-depth strategy that compared the alignment rate of sequencing reads generated from male and female ticks. The Y pseudochromosome was assembled with contigs that were exclusively mapped by reads generated from the male tick-derived DNA. The Illumina paired-end sequencing reads were then used to identify and correct sequencing errors.

Discussion

We present a highly improved reference genome for I. scapularis, constructed using modern sequencing technologies, including PacBio HiFi and Hi-C. The assembly is vastly improved compared with previous I. scapularis genome assemblies, IscaW1 (Gulia-Nuss et al, 2016), a highly used I. scapularis cell line assembly, ISE6 (Miller et al, 2018), and also a newly published, improved assembly ASM1692078v2 (De et al, 2023). Our IscGN genome assembly exhibits greater continuity, consisting of merely 15 pseudochromosomes, in contrast to the ASM1692078v2, IscaW1, and ISE6 genome assemblies, which comprise 648, 369,496, and 6,476 scaffolds, respectively. This assembly is the first to successfully segregate the X and Y pseudochromosomes. It should be noted that sex chromosome pairs (X/Y) may not be assembled with high precision, especially pseudoautosomal regions (Li et al, 2019) that are similar to each other. However, sex chromosomes or their segments can be identified by an outstanding ratio of read coverage between a male and a female when whole genome sequencing reads covering both sexes are available (Palmer et al, 2019). Therefore, our method of using reads from male and female whole genomes and ratios of read coverage is supported by the published literature and provides confidence in phasing sex chromosomes.

Our 2.47 Gbp assembly (predicted 13 autosomes + X + Y) is over 200 Mbp larger than the previous genome size estimates of 2.1 and 2.23 Gbp. These genome sizes were generated from flow cytometry and DNA reassociation kinetics, respectively (Ullmann et al, 2005; Geraci et al, 2007). The increase in genome size observed in our study, relative to previous ones, is likely a product of advanced assembly methodologies used and the enhanced capacity to capture transposable elements, which have been challenging to sequence and assemble using older sequencing technologies. The size of the IscaW1 assembly is an underestimate as the assembly was constructed from Sanger sequencing data and was thus highly fragmented. As for the ISE6 assembly, cell lines can vary in their chromosome numbers after numerous passages (Kotsarenko et al, 2020). Thus, the ISE6 genome may be truly smaller than that of the whole tick because the cell line has been in use since 1994 without any recent karyotyping work (Munderloh et al, 1994). The two older assemblies were also constructed without the chromatin conformation approach, which proved essential for assembling our chromosome-scale I. scapularis genome. A significant improvement in the contiguity of the IscGN genome assembly was noticed as a result of the loci contact frequency data.

The size of our assembly is comparable to another I. scapularis genome assembly, ASM1692078v2, that was recently published (De et al, 2023). The ASM1692078v2 assembly was constructed using DNA extracted from female ticks and had a final genome size of 2.23 Gbp, which is 280 Mbp smaller than our predicted female tick genome (13 + XX) size of 2.51 Gbp (Table S1). However, they might not have phased out the homologous pair of sex chromosomes. The IscGN assembly with collapsed X pseudochromosomes (13 + X) would be 2.40 Gbp. There might be true variation in the genome sizes among the I. scapularis accessions sequenced because the Ixodidae family has an estimated average haploid genome size of 2.67 Gbp (Geraci et al, 2007). Another reason for the larger genome size could be the variations in tick populations. Although both labs used the ticks originating from Oklahoma, these ticks were reared in our respective laboratories at UNR and Maryland. The Oklahoma tick lab replenishes colonies with wild-caught ticks and therefore the starting culture may have variations.

This discrepancy in genome size might also be attributed to the repeat content in our genome, which is ∼57.27% compared to 56.47% reported by De et al (2023), a difference of 155 Mbp. The increased repeat content could be because of the possible accumulation of repetitive sequences within the predicted Y chromosome of our assembly (Chang et al, 2022). It has been suggested that Y chromosomes contain a large amount of repeat sequences (Katsura et al, 2012). Our protein-CDS prediction indicated 33,236 protein-CDSs with a mean length of 3.25 kb that give rise to 35,041 transcripts, a higher number than the IscaW1 assembly and the De et al (2023) assembly. Thus, our assembly likely represents a high-quality genome size for I. scapularis.

We used PacBio HiFi sequencing and contigs derived from adult males and females, whereas the scaffolding used for CHiCAGO and Hi-C sequencing originated from egg masses. The reason for using disparate tick stages was to initially improve the existing IscaW1 genome assembly, which was derived from eggs. However, the HiC/HiRise assembly still resulted in 83,347 scaffolds (compared with 369,495 scaffolds in IscaW1) (Nuss et al, 2018 Preprint). To improve contiguity and in an attempt to identify phased sex chromosomes, we used male (pool of 5) and female (1) DNA samples for PacBio sequencing. We ran the HiRise assembly again using these new DNA sequences, which resulted in 14 C-scaffolds. Whereas the higher order chromatin organization of eggs and adults might differ, in Hi-C scaffolding, the choice of materials is less important because it targets the reconstruction of the whole genome as the uniform goal, even when using different cell populations in an organism. Other studies have suggested that the use of numerous types of tissues may yield optimal performance by covering maximally diverse chromatin contacts (Yamaguchi et al, 2021). Our assembly stands out with the most considerable scaffold N50 value, exceeding the ASM1692078v2 assembly by 75.9 kb, even though both used Hi-C contact frequency data for scaffolding.

The first I. scapularis assembly, IscaW1 (Gulia-Nuss et al, 2016), suggested a highly conservative estimate of 16.7% repeat content. Our remarkably contiguous reference genome allowed a more thorough characterization of the I. scapularis repetitive sequences and transposable element (TE) repertoire. Our analysis revealed 1.31 Gbp of repetitive sequence, comprising 57.27% of the assembly (Table S6). However, these results are lower than previous estimates. DNA reassociation kinetics analysis by Ullmann et al (2005) estimated a 2.26 Gbp genome with a repeat content of 66.2%. Interestingly, the ISE6 I. scapularis cell line has a TE content of 63.5% (Miller et al, 2018), which is ∼6% more than our assembly. The higher TE content of the ISE6 cell line could imply cell line-specific TE dynamics, as D. melanogaster cell lines tend to have a higher TE content than whole flies (Rahman et al, 2015; Han et al, 2021). Our comparative genomics analysis included seven tick species and two other chelicerates: Parasteatoda tepidariorum (common house spider) and Centruroides sculpturatus (bark scorpion) (Schwager et al, 2017). The I. scapularis genome is larger and contains more genes than all the species tested (Fig 5 and Table S1). In line with the larger genome size, the I. scapularis genome has a higher gene content than the six species analyzed by Jia et al (2020), which predicted an average of 27,566 protein-coding genes (Table S1). Furthermore, arthropod gene content varies considerably, with the sand fly (Lutzomyia longipalpis) genome containing 10,110 genes and the pea aphid (Acyrthosiphon pisum) genome containing 36,195 genes (Thomas et al, 2020). The I. scapularis genome has a lower TE content at 57.3% than the other six species sequenced recently (Jia et al, 2020), with an average TE content of 60.2% (Table S1). Total TE content and relative proportions are highly variable among arthropod genomes, even within orders. Whereas larger arthropod genomes tend to have more repetitive sequences, the correlation has a high range of dispersion, possibly because of population-specific TE activity or segmental duplications and deletions (Petersen et al, 2019). Notably, the I. scapularis assembly encompasses approximately three times as many LTR sequences as the Haemaphysalis longicornis assembly (Yu et al, 2022).

Genome-wide analysis of chromatin interactions among the final assembly reveals well-organized sequences, suggesting a highly contiguous genome assembly (Fig 1B). In the IscaW1 and ISE6 assemblies, only 1.4% and 1.2% of the BUSCOs were duplicated, whereas 24.3% of the BUSCOs were duplicated in the IscGN assembly. This duplication is in line with the 12,750 more predicted gene models than the previous IscaW1 genome annotation, which only contained 20,486 gene models (Table S1). The chromosome-scale arthropod genome assemblies have revealed a higher percentage of duplicated BUSCOs than less contiguous assemblies (Hotaling et al, 2021; Saha et al, 2021), supporting that IscGN assembly is much higher quality compared with the previous assembly. Interestingly, the De et al (2023) annotation contained ∼7% more duplicated BUSCOs. This disparity could potentially be attributed to the usage of Hifiasm and purge dups during assembly. If the assembly process inadvertently incorporated duplicated haplotypes, it would account for the higher number of duplicated BUSCOs.

Based on the assumption that the female genome contains two X chromosomal copies and lacks Y, whereas the male genome contains one copy each of the X and Y chromosomes, contigs were classified as X-linked if they exhibited twofold copy number variations in females compared with males and as Y-linked if they were detectable in males but absent in females. Although we cannot rule out the possibility that observed copy number variations could be attributed to individual differences rather than gender-based differences, our dataset included genomes from three females (triplicate) and three males, giving us high confidence in predicted male-specific contigs. Once more sequencing data are available, the probability of identifying the male-specific region of the Y chromosome (MSY) based on K-mers would increase. In the absence of this, it is important to acknowledge the limitations inherent in our genome assembly. However, our analysis of chromosome depth revealed a notable decrease in sequencing coverage on the predicted Y chromosome compared with other chromosomes. This finding aligns with previous research (Fig 1) (Chang et al, 2022) and infers support for the accuracy of our chromosome assignment. It also reinforces the notion that the Y chromosome contains a higher proportion of repetitive sequences and heterochromatin, which contribute to the challenges encountered during sequencing (Mahajan et al, 2018). Whereas we successfully attained a chromosome-level assembly for the sex chromosomes, our efforts to definitively identify the Sex Determination Region or MSY and potentially the presence of pseudoautosomal regions, encountered challenges. This work provides us with contig sequences that could be used for developing FISH probes for delineating the MSY.

Our manual curation of multigene families resulted in a higher number of genes in each family than previously published I. scapularis genomes, likely because of the contiguous genome and better annotation. In addition, the Homeobox (Hox) gene cluster, responsible for the development of the body plan in animals, was identified on pseudochromosome 1. The arrangement of all Hox genes on one chromosome suggests a co-linear arrangement similar to that of vertebrates. We identified 1,206 additional proteases, 133 additional cuticular/chitin-binding proteins, and nine new GRs. We expect that the improved genome assembly and annotation will spur the identification of genes in other gene families and enhance tick genetics and genomics research.