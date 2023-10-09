Proposals Invited for CalGIS 2024

California URISA is pleased to invite presentation and workshop proposals for CalGIS 2024, taking place in Visalia, California, March 18-20, 2024.

CalGIS 2024 will feature preconference workshops and training, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking, and a busy exhibit hall.

The conference theme, "Connecting California," will celebrate the variety and abundance of programs and projects that use GIS to connect Californians. From natural resources, broadband access, and emergency response to 311 apps, AI, and homelessness solutions, the possibilities are endless. Presenters at all stages of their careers are invited to submit.

Presentation format options include:

• Individual - Single presentation 20 minutes

• Panel Discussion - 60 - 90 minute panel discussion

• Lightning Talk - 5 minute presentation

• Mini-Workshop - 60 - 90 minute forum on a specific topic

Proposal submissions are due on or by October 31, 2023. Submit presentation proposals here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/4862a1a32e9e4e6f9a70158818eda6e1

Full and half-day workshop proposals are also invited. Workshops will take place on Monday, March 18, 2024. Submit workshop proposals here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e20654c7be6b4dc58711631ddf08cd3e

All proposals will be considered.

The CalGIS 2024 conference program will be detailed in November and registration will open shortly thereafter. Sponsorship opportunities will also be available at that time. For up-to-date conference information, visit http://calurisa.org/