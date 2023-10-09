IVF Clinic In California Announces Summit 2023 | To Include Some of the Best Infertility Doctors in America

American Reproductive Centers - California IVF - Palm Springs & Redlands, CA American Reproductive Centers Team - California IVF - Palm Springs & Redlands, CA American Reproductive Centers - Dr. Abdallah presenting

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Reproductive Center (ARC) announced their Summit 2023 at the Van Gogh meeting room of the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, NV, on 10/7/2023 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT. Attendees will hear top fertility experts in reproductive medicine discuss the latest advancements in reproductive care. Event speakers include Drs. Maher Abdallah, Ramy Awad, Sami Jabara, Paul Lin, Steven Nakajima, Resad Pasic, and Tayyab Rahil.

“I am thrilled to be hosting our Summit 2023 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and to see community medical providers gather for an educational meeting where colleagues can learn and socialize all in one venue," said American Reproductive Center (ARC) CEO and founder, Dr. Maher Abdallah. "This summit updates our community about the latest trends in infertility while strengthening our bond and friendship. This is a truly unique event that will bring together some of the top minds in reproductive medicine to discuss the latest advancements in care. We are confident that attendees will benefit greatly from the insights and expertise of our speakers."

The Summit will cover a wide range of topics related to reproductive health, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), embryology, global genetic screening, common conditions impairing fertility, diagnostic testing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fertility specialists and learn about the latest technological advances in the field of reproductive medicine.

Jon Cater, Summit 2022 attendee, said, “I was extremely impressed by the development in the fertility space. This event has so much great insight and education for both those in the fertility profession as well as those looking to seek more information in their journey!”

"The American Reproductive Center is at the forefront of reproductive medicine, and we are proud to be hosting this Summit," said Dr. Abdallah. "We invite all those who are interested in reproductive health to join us in Las Vegas for an enlightening and informative event."

Dr. Maher Abdallah is considered one of the “best infertility doctors in America” as rated by US News and World Report. Dr. Maher Abdallah is double board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility and Obstetrics/Gynecology. Dr. Abdallah excels at all aspects of reproductive surgery and has performed thousands of IVF procedures with phenomenally high pregnancy and delivery rates. As a certified robotic surgeon, he enjoys a busy surgical practice.

Considered to be one of the best IVF clinics in California, American Reproductive Centers (ARC) has been providing Coachella Valley with access to top fertility doctors since 2006. ARC is the first & only full-service fertility center & IVF lab in the Coachella Valley, CA.

American Reproductive Centers’ advanced treatments of infertility have provided our patients with the ultimate gift: the joy of parenthood! Our fellowship trained and board-certified physicians use the latest in world-class assisted reproductive technology in our state-of-the art facilities in Palm Springs & the Coachella Valley to ensure continuity of care beginning with the first consultation through childbirth and graduation to OB/GYN services.

