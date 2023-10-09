Huawei Proposes Key Measures to Boost Digital Productivity and Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence

Sun continued that digital transformation of electric power requires a computing power system with an architecture and on-demand, accurate, and secure network connections. This can provide intelligent computing and real-time, agile response. He emphasized that in the digital era, we need the open Costa Rica Model to make industry and cross-border capabilities available to customers. Huawei will focus on its field of expertise, pioneer in new technologies, and work with industry companies, integrators, and partners to help electric power go digital successfully.









Power distribution networks are critical to the new power system. State Grid Shaanxi, together with Huawei and 28 partners, has ventured into the construction of digital distribution networks. Zhang Genzhou, CIO of State Grid Shaanxi, shared its project achievements and said, "Constructing digital distribution networks is complex and needs a sense of timeliness. However, as long as we aim high and start small, we can achieve success."





State Grid Jiangsu currently has a computing power system in use. Based on Huawei's computing power foundation and Pangu models, it has explored a set of intelligent development and application modes for electric power. Wei Lei, Digitalization Director, said, "In the future, we will continue to work with Huawei and other partners to expand application of the CV model and carry out NLP and multi-modal model innovation pilots."





The greater the computing power demand, the more solid the transmission power infrastructure needs to be. Li Jiwei, Deputy Director of Digital Equipment Center of State Grid Information & Telecommunication Company, introduced the construction and practice of SGCC's next-generation intelligent power data network. He said, "IPv6+ can significantly improve intelligent O&M and deterministic experience assurance. It builds a network foundation for the development of energy Internet over the next 10 years."









At the summit, Marcio SZECHTMAN, Technical Vice-President of CIGRE, and Ari Rahmat Indra Cahyadi, CEO of PLN ICON+ also shared the latest on AI trends and practices in the electric power industry. Hong Danke, Senior Manager of Telecommunication Division of CSG's Dispatch Control Center, introduced the research and practices of building stable and reliable power transmission networks. In addition, the PLN and Huawei joint innovation & talent development program was announced and Huawei's global intelligent electric power showcases were also officially released.