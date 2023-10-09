EU and Moldova launch AgriFood Partnership Platform

On 6 October, the European Union and the Republic of Moldova launched the AgriFood Partnership Platform.

The joint declaration was signed on the day of the launch, in Chisinau, by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of the Republic of Moldova – Vladimir Bolea, the Director General of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) – Wolfgang Burtscher, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Moldova – Jānis Mažeiks, and the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in the Republic of Moldova – Raimund Jehle.

The aim of the Agri-Food Partnership Platform is to stimulate cooperation and accelerate reforms in the agri-food sector of the Republic of Moldova.

“This is a strategically important initiative for our country as Moldova continues on its European integration path,” the EU Delegation to Moldova said in a press release posted on Facebook.

