Royalton Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9-8-23 / 0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mathew Dobson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 Vermont State Police - Royalton began an investigation into a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Sand Hill Rd in Bethel. During the investigation it was determined that Matthew Dobson had assaulted a household member and violated conditions of release from a separate court case. On 10-9-23 Dobson turned himself in at the Royalton barracks where he was processed and brought to the Windsor County Criminal Court for arraignment at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-9-23 / 1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.