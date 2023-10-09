Submit Release
Royalton Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 22B2004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9-8-23 / 0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Mathew Dobson                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 Vermont State Police - Royalton began an investigation into a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Sand Hill Rd in Bethel. During the investigation it was determined that Matthew Dobson had assaulted a household member and violated conditions of release from a separate court case. On 10-9-23 Dobson turned himself in at the Royalton barracks where he was processed and brought to the Windsor County Criminal Court for arraignment at 1230.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   10-9-23 / 1230          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

 

