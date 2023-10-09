Royalton Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 22B2004263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9-8-23 / 0800
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mathew Dobson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 Vermont State Police - Royalton began an investigation into a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Sand Hill Rd in Bethel. During the investigation it was determined that Matthew Dobson had assaulted a household member and violated conditions of release from a separate court case. On 10-9-23 Dobson turned himself in at the Royalton barracks where he was processed and brought to the Windsor County Criminal Court for arraignment at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-9-23 / 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Hold without
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
