Treating Oral Inflammation with Prescription Perio Tray Homecare Wiped Out Bleeding

Drop in Gingival Bleeding, Kovalenko Case Study 2020 Pretreatment Photo of Swollen, Inflamed Gums Adding Perio Protect Homecare to Maintenance Appoints Led to Significantly Healthier Gums

After deep cleanings and antibiotics, the patient's gums still bleed at 68% of measured sites. After adding Perio Protect homecare, bleeding dropped to 2%.

Not only did the patient’s periodontal health improve, but so did her confidence. Now she often showed a full smile.” — Dr. Olga Kovalenko