AdvizorPro Releases List Matching For Near-Instant Enrichment Of Contact and Profile Data for Uploaded Lists of Advisors
AdvizorPro has announced the launch of a module allowing clients to easily match lists of advisors with AdvizorPro’s robust contact and profile data.
While we have a massive database of financial advisors with numerous ways to drill down, sometimes the highest ROI comes from focusing on a targeted pre-qualified list.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvizorPro, a leading provider of financial services B2B contact and company data, has announced the launch of a new module that allows clients to easily match lists of advisors sourced from conferences, webinars, and elsewhere with AdvizorPro’s robust contact and profile data on financial advisors and insurance producers. The feature enables users to upload a list of advisors for nearly-instant access to email, phone number, title, tech stack data, investment interests, personal interests, and much more.
The new feature has been highly requested by clients, and it has been in beta production with significant success. One valuable use case of our data is helping conference sponsors. Conference sponsors often have access to attendee lists with no contact information. They are left scrambling to piece together contact data before the conferences to ensure they can reach out to the attendees and maximize the impact of their sponsorship. While each conference has its own terms for using attendee lists which should be observed, this new feature empowers marketing teams with the data they need for effective conference outreach without time or resources wasted. Webinar attendee lists and SaaS user sign ups are two more common use cases.
AdvizorPro's artificial intelligence intelligently maps fields from the uploaded file with its database automatically, making it easy for users to enrich lists of financial advisors. The platform uses over 15 fields to map with confidence to its list of active advisors and insurance producers, saving sales and marketing teams significant time acquiring valuable data. This allows them to focus on advisor outreach to the lists.
"This new feature has been developed in response to high demand from our clients," said Michael Magnan, CEO of AdvizorPro. "It offers significant time savings and value for our clients to reach their most qualified prospects. While we have a massive database of financial advisors with numerous ways to drill down, sometimes the highest ROI comes from focusing on a targeted pre-qualified list. We are thrilled to offer this new functionality, which we believe will make a significant difference in the way sales and marketing teams utilize advisor data."
Many clients have already expressed excitement with how much time they are saving by providing AdvizorPro lists that are automatically enriched, so AdvizorPro made the decision to permanently add it to the platform for access by all AdvizorPro clients.
About AdvizorPro
AdvizorPro is the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the financial services ecosystem. Its platform features tens of millions of data points on financial advisors and insurance producers, helping its customers to better sell, market, and recruit. AdvizorPro serves asset managers, insurance carriers, IMO/FMOs, recruiters, and SaaS companies. For additional information, please visit: http://advizorpro.com.
