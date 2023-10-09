Bentley Systems to Discuss Accelerating to Infrastructure Intelligence at 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in Singapore

Keynotes and Industry Breakout Sessions Available for Livestreaming and On-demand Viewing on October 12

What:

Bentley Systems invites you to attend the virtual keynotes and industry breakout sessions of its 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, available via livestreaming or on demand from Singapore on October 12, 2023. At these virtual talks, you will hear perspectives from Bentley executives and industry experts on ways to accelerate the infrastructure sector’s digital maturity and readiness. Learn about how digital-twin-powered, AI-driven technological advancements and best practices are shaping the future of infrastructure delivery to help the world address its biggest challenges, including the climate crisis, talent skills gaps, and rapid urban population growth.

The in-person event will be held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, October 11-12, 2023, where finalists of Bentley’s Going Digital Awards will present their projects. This well-regarded global competition celebrates digital advancements in infrastructure to spur innovation and best practices in engineering, design, construction, operations, and project delivery, while celebrating the exceptional work of organizations that contribute to the advancement of the world’s infrastructure. Visit the Going Digital Awards site to learn how these extraordinary infrastructure projects are leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

Who:

The Bentley speakers for the keynote addresses are:

Greg Bentley – Chief Executive Officer

– Chief Executive Officer Julien Moutte – Chief Technology Officer

– Chief Technology Officer Mike Campbell – Chief Product Officer

When:

From 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (GMT+8), join CEO Greg Bentley and special guest Dr. Victor Khoo, Director of Survey and Geomatics, Singapore Land Authority, who directs Singapore’s world-leading digital twin initiatives, for Greg’s annual review of learnings from Going Digital Awards nominations and finalists and Founders’ Honorees. Greg will extrapolate from these insights to share his expectations about the value of accumulating infrastructure intelligence, especially with the compounding potential of AI.

Then, listen to CTO Julien Moutte and CPO Mike Campbell from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (GMT+8) as they give their insights on accelerating to infrastructure intelligence. With data as the foundation and digital capabilities—such as cloud services, digital twins, and open standards—as the building blocks, the infrastructure sector is accelerating its ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing environment. Digital readiness and maturity are crucial to infrastructure intelligence—at a time when the sector and world need them more than ever.

Following these keynotes, join the industry breakout sessions that will focus on harnessing digital advancements to connect people and solutions in four industries, namely construction, energy, transportation, and water and utilities.

The speakers of the four industry breakout sessions are:

Construction: Transforming Construction with Model-based Delivery, 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (GMT+8)

Corey Johnson – Senior Director of Product Management, Bentley Systems

– Senior Director of Product Management, Bentley Systems Tannis Liviniuk – President, Trillium

– President, Trillium Dominic Wind – 4D Designer, SYSTRA

– 4D Designer, SYSTRA Energy: Accelerating the Energy Transition with Infrastructure Intelligence, 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (GMT+8)

Mark Biagi – Senior Director, Energy Industry Solutions, Bentley Systems

– Senior Director, Energy Industry Solutions, Bentley Systems Graham Grant – Chief Executive Officer, Seequent

– Chief Executive Officer, Seequent Monica Schnitger – President and Principal Analyst, Schnitger Corporation

– President and Principal Analyst, Schnitger Corporation Andy Chatha – President and Chief Executive Officer, ARC Advisory Group

– President and Chief Executive Officer, ARC Advisory Group Transportation: Digital Transformation Drives Innovation in Transportation, 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (GMT+8)

Dustin Parkman – Vice President, Mobility, Bentley

– Vice President, Mobility, Bentley Barritt Lovelace – Vice President of UAS, AI, and Reality Modeling, Collins Engineers, Inc

– Vice President of UAS, AI, and Reality Modeling, Collins Engineers, Inc Yeap Beow Heng – Technical Director, AECOM

– Technical Director, AECOM Water and Utilities: Connected Water Infrastructure for Sustainable, Resilient, and Agile Communities, 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (GMT+8)

Gregg Herrin – Vice President, Water Infrastructure, Bentley Systems

– Vice President, Water Infrastructure, Bentley Systems Cecilia Correia – Senior Water Solutions Manager, Bentley Systems

– Senior Water Solutions Manager, Bentley Systems Dr. Sanjay Dahasahasra – Member of National Task Force of 24×7 Water System, Government of India

– Member of National Task Force of 24×7 Water System, Government of India Harvey Aquino – Program Officer, Manila Water Foundation

Where:

The keynotes and industry breakout sessions are complimentary and available via this link. You can register up until the session’s start time.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.