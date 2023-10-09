Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,770 in the last 365 days.

ATV Accident in Effingham

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
October 9, 2023

Effingham, NH – On Sunday, October 8, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an ATV accident had occurred in the area of Champion Hill Road. The operator was Jeremy Gagne, 36, of Hudson, NH. Gagne was operating a Polaris side-by-side in an open grass area on private property where he had permission to ride. He was making a turn when the vehicle rolled onto its right side. His 13-year-old daughter was riding in the passenger seat. She was wearing her helmet and seat belt.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Effingham Fire Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded. Gagne and his daughter did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for evaluation and treatment.

You just read:

ATV Accident in Effingham

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more