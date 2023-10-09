Injured Hiker Carried off Pine Mountain Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

October 9, 2023

Gorham, NH – On Sunday October 8, 2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Pine Mountain Trail approximately ½ a mile from Pine Mountain Road. The call came in via a 911 call reporting an unknown leg injury.

A rescue response was initiated with Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responding.

The patient, identified as Andrew Pate, 56, of Portsmouth, NH, had been on a day hike with his wife when he slipped on wet ground near the summit of Pine Mountain and sustained a significant leg injury. While waiting for a rescue response, other Good Samaritan hikers who came upon him helped secure his injured leg and assisted in trying to slowly carry him down the trail.

The first rescuers arrived at approximately 1:30 p.m. and placed Pate in a rescue litter. Three AVSAR volunteers, one Conservation Officer, and five Good Samaritan hikers helped carry Pate down to Pine Mountain Road. From there he was placed in a private vehicle and driven out to Pinkham B Road where he was transferred into the Gorham Ambulance. From there he was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injury.